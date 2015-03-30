BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
PARIS, March 30 European market operator Euronext said on Monday that trading in all derivatives products was halted due to technical issues.
"We are working to resolve this issue and we will provide an update as soon as possible regarding the expected pre-opening time and resumption of trading," Euronext said in a statement. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv