* Asset managers hit by emerging market wobbles
* Earnings forecasts cut by average 1.5 pct over 30 days
* Results cast pall over earnings outlook
* Jupiter, Henderson favoured for DM exposure
By David Brett
LONDON, July 30 Emerging market-focused asset
managers hit by investor flight from riskier debt and equity in
June, are dragging on a year-to-date rally in the broader
sector.
The move out of emerging market assets - prompted by
uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. monetary stimulus - has
already hit Ashmore and Aberdeen Asset Management
and thrown the spotlight on firms still to report
earnings.
A basket including Ashmore, Aberdeen, Schroders, Man
Group, Henderson, GAM Holding and
Jupiter is up 17 percent this year, while the broader
FTSEurofirst 300 index has gained 6.5 percent.
The basket fell around 25 percent between May highs and June
lows - twice as much as the broader market. That
prompted analysts to downgrade earnings estimates but did not
stop the basket outpacing the market by a third since then.
Seventy percent of analysts covering the basket have cut
full-year earnings estimates over the last month by an average
of 1.5 percent, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed, even
though the most accurate still expect its constituents to
slightly beat forecasts.
"Asset managers have done well on the back of the broad
market gains since the June low, but those with a heavier
emerging markets exposure have lagged," said Keith Baird,
analyst at Panmure Gordon.
Aberdeen and Ashmore rebounded 11 percent and 14 percent,
respectively, from June lows to the present, while Jupiter and
Henderson, which have more exposure to developed markets, have
each risen 19 percent over the same period.
Of those still to announce earnings, Schroders - due on Aug.
8 - and struggling hedge fund Man Group, due to report half-year
results on Aug. 2, both have around 30 percent exposure to
emerging markets.
"In general, the numbers are going to be lower than what
people were expecting based on the last quarter's results,"
Jonathan Goslin, financials analyst at Edison, said.
"April and May were good but June had that risk-off trade,
so how much that is going to affect asset flows is going to be
interesting. Those exposed most to emerging markets are expected
to endure bigger hits to fund flows," Goslin said.
Aberdeen has around 20 percent exposure to emerging markets
and saw outflows of $5.2 billion in the three months to
end-June, pushing its shares down 5.3 percent.
Ashmore Group, with 50 percent emerging market exposure,
said in mid-July the sell-off in those markets had seen money
leave its funds. It releases preliminary results in September.
PLACE TO HIDE
Investors looking for a place to hide in the current season
could try Jupiter, due to report on July 31, which is roughly 90
percent exposed to the UK market. Henderson, with 69 percent
exposure to the UK, is the only asset manager to have its 2013
earnings upgraded in the last 30 days.
Investor appetite for asset managers will be further tested
in September, when some expect the Federal Reserve to begin
winding down its stimulus programme.
"In order for current share price trends to continue, flows
and investment performance needs to be more positive than the
market is expecting in order to justify current share prices,"
Peter Lenardos, analyst, RBC Capital Markets, said.
He still still sees value in Aberdeen, Jupiter and GAM
Holding.