* Chocolate industry reluctant to buy more butter

* Euro zone crisis impact on chocolate consumption unclear

* Christmas orders delayed by market uncertainty

AMSTERDAM, May 18 Demand for cocoa butter, a key ingredient in chocolate, was slow in the past week with industry attention focused on the euro zone crisis and its impact on consumption, traders said.

Trade slowed further towards the end of the week during Thursday's Ascension Day public holiday in most Western European countries.

Price ratios for cocoa butter in the European cash cocoa market were unchanged from last week at 1.05 times London bean contracts <0#LCC:>.

"We have seen some activity, mostly from traders," one trader said. "The industry is reluctant to buy more. They are worried about the outcome of the economic crisis in Europe."

"The industry is trying to assess how much they will need, they don't know what will be the impact of the crisis on chocolate consumption," another trader said.

Buyers are putting off orders for Christmas due to financial market uncertainty.

Price differentials for cocoa beans in the European cash market were little changed as the market focused more on the main crop in Western Africa's key growing regions.

"I think that the cocoa market held up well compared to metals and grains, for example," one bean trader said.

"The main focus now is the main crop and the crisis in Europe."

Ivory Coast differentials were about 60 pounds ($94.88) over London nearby cocoa futures contracts, compared with 55 last week. Ghana differentials were 90 pounds over London nearby cocoa futures, 10 pounds lower than last week.

Valid cocoa stocks in NYSE Liffe's nominated warehouses rose to 64,260 tonnes as of May 14, up from 62,720 tonnes on April 30, exchange data showed.

Possible El Nino weather conditions later this year could exacerbate a potential global cocoa deficit in the coming 2012/13 season, causing prices to climb, the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.6324 British pounds) (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Alison Birrane)