* Cocoa butter price ratios recover on bargain buying
* Talk of short-time working by cocoa grinders
* Good bean availability despite low Ivory Coast arrivals
HAMBURG, Feb 15 Price ratios for the key
chocolate ingredient cocoa butter were slightly firmer in
Europe's cash cocoa market this week on bargain hunting after
recent price falls coupled with weaker futures, dealers said on
Friday.
Price ratios for cocoa butter for February/March delivery
rose to between 1.93-1.97 times the London March cocoa bean
contract <LCCH3 >, up from 1.90 last week.
"There was some moderate bargain hunting this week," one
trader said. "In the past there has been industry buying when
futures markets go down and we saw this again this week, with
butter purchases made hand to mouth for nearby deliveries."
London cocoa futures on Tuesday touched a 10-month low as
West Africa's mid crop cocoa development was benefiting from
favourable weather and the prospects of larger cocoa supplies
were weighing on the market.
Butter ratios fell in early February, weighed down by heavy
supplies. Traders noted butter price ratios were
still below the 2.0 level seen in January.
There was market talk that one of the U.S. multinationals
had been a heavy cocoa butter seller in past weeks.
Traders said cocoa bean demand was restrained as industry
hoped for further falls in futures prices. Market talk continued
that several big European cocoa grinding companies were either
on short time working or operating well under capacity because
of slack demand from confectionery producers.
Europe's fourth-quarter 2012 cocoa grind fell 6.2 percent on
the year. Germany's fourth quarter 2012 cocoa
grind slumped 18.73 percent on the year.
"Some of the big European bean processors seem to be
operating well under capacity because of the sluggish consumer
spending in several European countries especially the south,"
another trader said. "This is reducing bean demand."
Bean sellers were seeking higher differentials to offset
falling futures, with good quality Ivory Coast beans for nearby
delivery offered in a range between 40-50 pounds over London's
March contract against 30-40 pounds last week.
West African option beans with optional deliveries from
Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Ghana and Togo were quoted little changed
at between 40 to 60 pounds over London, an executive at one
cocoa processor said.
Dealers were taking a relaxed view of low arrivals of cocoa
beans in ports in top producer Ivory Coast.
Cocoa arrivals at Ivory Coast ports fell to 883,000 tonnes
since the start of the season in October against 922,000 tonnes
in the same period of the previous season, exporters said on
Monday.
"There are enough beans to buy but it is difficult to make
purchasing decisions against such an uncertain outlook for
chocolate consumption, especially in the huge German market," a
trader said.
German 2012 chocolate output fell 1.1 percent on the year as
manufacturers suffered from falling exports and rising commodity
prices, the German confectionery industry association BDSI said
in January.
The outlook for 2013 remains "highly challenging" with the
euro zone crisis creating great risks for Germany's
confectionery industry, the BDSI said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by James Jukwey)