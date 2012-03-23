* Price differentials ease on ample supplies

* Traders fear the market could become tight by end-2012

AMSTERDAM, March 23 Price differentials in the European cash cocoa market eased this week on ample supplies, but traders were concerned that crop prospects and lack of clarity on forward-sales auctions in Ivory Coast could tighten the market by end 2012, traders said.

Ivory Coast differentials were about 95 pounds ($150) over London nearby cocoa futures contracts, the same as last week. Ghana differentials were 95 pounds over London nearby cocoa futures, from 125 pounds last week.

"There is plenty of cocoa now," one trader said.

"We are looking at the next crop in Ivory Coast. There is still a lack of clarity about the auctioning system."

Many main exporters in the world's top grower had boycotted the auctions for forward sales of next season's crop, arguing that reforms, aimed at guaranteeing farmers about 50 to 60 percent of the market price, were unclear and unworkable.

The GEPEX group of exporters that accounts for about 55 percent of Ivory Coast's cocoa exports has agreed to end its boycott of auctions, but said it will continue to negotiate with the government about taxes.

"Depending on the next crop prospects in Ivory Coast, we could see a deficit in the last three months of 2012," another trader said.

Ivorian exporters said on Monday they were concerned by the rise in the level of Free Fatty Acids (FFA) mostly found in small-sized beans, which is a result of a prolonged four-month drought.

Farmgate cocoa prices in Ivory Coast's growing regions fell further last week as buyers showed little interest in the mostly poor quality beans from farms, farmers and buyers said on Tuesday.

Singapore chocolate maker Petra Foods expects global cocoa supply to meet demand in the current crop year, but stagnating cocoa output could lead to deficits in coming years, its chief executive said on Friday.

Price ratios for cocoa butter, a key ingredient in chocolate, inched up compared with last week, but demand remained low, traders said.

"The industry is well supplied for the coming Easter holidays," one trader said. "We could see some demand pick-up in the second half of April and in May."

($1 = 0.6326 British pounds) (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac)