AMSTERDAM, June 1 Price differentials for cocoa beans in the European cash market were mixed in the past week as the market was worried that the euro zone debt crisis could deepen, hitting demand.

Ghana differentials for July delivery were about 95 pounds over London nearby cocoa futures contracts, compared with 125 pounds last week.

Ivory Coast differentials for December were 75 pounds over London December cocoa bean contracts, 5 pounds higher than last week.

Traders said that stronger dollar, which makes dollar priced commodities more expensive, weighed on the cocoa market.

"We wait for the better market sentiment," one trader said. "People don't know what to do."

May was one of the worst months for major commodities since the financial crisis began, as escalating fears over the euro zone's debt problems and weak U.S. data crushed investor risk appetite.

The International Cocoa Organization trimmed its forecast for the size of an anticipated global cocoa deficit in 2011/12 to 43,000 tonnes from a previous projection of 71,000 tonnes. This follows a record surplus of 343,000 tonnes in 2010/11.

"Because the weather conditions in Africa are not quite as good as they were last year, and because the continent still accounts for over 70 percent of global cocoa production, the global crop is set to fall by 7.4 (this year)," Germany's Commerzbank said in its report this week.

"Although we regard the current cocoa prices as low, we could imagine prices falling further given that the market is currently focused mainly on the demand side and concerns of an economic slowdown are holding down prices."

Traders said that the market is likely to be quiet at the beginning of next week due to a two-day public holiday in UK.

"The market will pick up again on Wednesday," another trader said.

Butter ratios remained at low levels, quoted at 1.04 times London's July bean contract on Friday, in line with last week.

Cocoa processors and chocolate makers are stockpiling supplies of beans on fears the London market could face a temporary supply crunch if Ivory Coast's overhaul of the sector delays exports later this year. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Anthony Barker)