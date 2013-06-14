AMSTERDAM, June 14 Ratios for cocoa butter, the
key ingredient in chocolate, firmed this week on strong demand
that has triggered imports of more expensive Asian butter,
traders said.
Price ratios for cocoa butter for July delivery were 2.22
times nearby London cocoa bean futures contracts <0#LCC:> on
Friday against 2.17 times London last week and sharply up from
1.98 two weeks ago and 1.89 times London in April.
"In Europe, more cocoa butter is used in chocolate products
and we have to import more expensive butter from Asia, and that
has lifted differentials up," one trader said.
"In Asia, the industry uses less cocoa butter and more palm
oil. Butter melts at a lower temperature than palm oil."
In Asia, butter ratios were at their highest since the
second quarter of 2009, while seasonal demand had little impact
on cocoa powder prices, dealers said on Friday.
Price differentials on Europe's cash cocoa market were
unchanged this week as high prices kept many market players
away, traders said.
Differentials for Ghana beans eased on ample supplies
traders said.
Differentials for good quality Ghana beans for September
delivery were at 105 pounds over the London September 2013 cocoa
contract, compared to 125 pounds last week.
Differentials for Ivory Coast beans for September delivery
eased to 70 pounds over London September contacts compared to 85
pounds last week.
On Friday, Liffe September cocoa fell 22 pounds or
1.5 percent to 1,491 pounds a tonne in modest turnover of 5,460
lots. Dealers referred to bearish pressure due to favourable
crop weather in West African growing regions.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac. Editing by Jane Merriman)