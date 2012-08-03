* Price differentials ease

* More clarity on Ivory Coast reform sought

* Demand for butter remains strong

AMSTERDAM, Aug 3 Price differentials for cocoa beans in the European cash market eased this week as the industry remained on the sidelines in the lead up to Ivory Coast's new crop when sector reforms will apply, traders said.

Ivory Coast, the world's top producer, is introducing a stabilisation system including a fixed price for farmers from October 1., however, traders said much uncertainty remains over some of the details of their reforms.

Ivory Coast differentials for December delivery were about 60 pounds over London December contracts, down 10 pounds from last week.

Ghana differentials for December delivery were 90 pounds over London December contracts, compared to 125 last week.

"The industry is short-covered, but they are not buying. There is a lot of uncertainty about Ivory Coast cocoa reform and their new auction system," one trader said.

"They (Ivory Coast) have oversold their positions of the new crop and that is expected to put pressure on the market."

As of early last week, Ivory Coast has sold around 910,000 tonnes, nearly 70 percent, of its projected 2012/2013 cocoa harvest at auctions which were introduced in January as part of a major reform of the sector.

Prices paid during the auctions, which are due to end in August, will be used to calculate a benchmark price for the season, and farmers will receive at least 50 to 60 percent of that price for the duration of the season.

"The real question is what is going to happen then. Farmers are going to have high expectations," one trader said.

The 2011/2012 cocoa season, which wraps up at the end of September, is expected to fall short of the previous year's record harvest, due mainly to a five-month dry spell that carried into March.

Demand for cocoa butter, a key ingredient in chocolate, remained strong after Brussels-based European Cocoa Association (ECA) reported a sharp drop in Europe's cocoa grind in July.

Price ratios for cocoa butter in the European cash cocoa market were 1.36 times London bean contracts <0#LCC:> on Friday, compared with 1.30 last week.

"The industry is well covered for the coming holiday season. Big chocolate makers have already started producing chocolate for Christmas and it is being stored," one trader said.

"Last week, people were buying for next year." (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Alison Birrane)