* Central America, African, Asian origins sell as futures
rise
* Price differentials cut in several origins
* Brazil and Colombia still hold out, prices firm
HAMBURG, Jan 13 A sudden surge in coffee
futures this week prompted more selling by origin producers in
Europe's cash coffee market but Brazil and Colombian exporters
were unwilling to deal, traders said on Friday.
"Physical coffee buying has been as difficult as hanging up
wallpaper with one hand in recent weeks, with a lot of producer
dissatisfaction about low futures," one cash dealer said. "But
the sudden jump in futures generated a lot more willingness to
sell in Central America, East Africa and Asia."
New York ICE arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to an
eight-week high this week on sudden short covering.
"Several origins cut differentials to quickly cash in on the
rising futures," another trader said. "There was outside demand
for Honduras with shippers offering most grades at lower
differentials. There was demand for main types of Guatemalan
beans for first half 2012 shipment along with buying interest in
high-quality Costa Rican beans."
Traders said Ethiopian exporters started selling larger
volumes late in the week and Vietnamese robusta sellers also cut
price differentials.
Honduras High Grown beans for February/March shipment were
quoted at differentials of 2 cents over nearby New York
contracts <0#KC:> on Friday against 6 cents over last week.
Ethiopian Djimmah Grade 5 fell to 20 cents under New York
from 12 cents under last week. Kenya AB FAQ was at $1.15 over
New York against $1.40 over last week.
Robusta differentials also fell, with selling pressure ahead
of the Tet/Lunar New Year holiday season in top exporter Vietnam
at the end of January adding to the weakness.
Vietnam Grade 2 robusta for February onwards shipment was
offered at $70 over nearby London robusta contracts <0#LRC:>
against $90 over last week.
"Brazilian and Colombian suppliers did not join in with the
selling and were resisting cuts in differentials because of
harvest uncertainty," another trader said.
Colombian Excelso beans for February/March shipment rose to
28 cents over New York against 26 cents over last week.
There is concern that heavy rains have limited this season's
output in Colombia, the world's third biggest coffee exporter
after Brazil and Vietnam.
Brazilian differentials were marginally weaker with Brazil
MTGB Fine for Feb/March shipment at 5 cents over New York
against 6 cents over last week.
"Brazilian activities were mixed with the jury still out on
the likely crop and the strong export figures for December
published on Tuesday giving some traders the impression there
could be tight supplies before the next crop," a trader said. "I
think only pretty smallish trade was done."
Official crop forecasts in Brazil are for a record crop but
private estimates are for a fall.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Keiron Henderson)