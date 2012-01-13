* Central America, African, Asian origins sell as futures rise

* Price differentials cut in several origins

* Brazil and Colombia still hold out, prices firm

HAMBURG, Jan 13 A sudden surge in coffee futures this week prompted more selling by origin producers in Europe's cash coffee market but Brazil and Colombian exporters were unwilling to deal, traders said on Friday.

"Physical coffee buying has been as difficult as hanging up wallpaper with one hand in recent weeks, with a lot of producer dissatisfaction about low futures," one cash dealer said. "But the sudden jump in futures generated a lot more willingness to sell in Central America, East Africa and Asia."

New York ICE arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to an eight-week high this week on sudden short covering.

"Several origins cut differentials to quickly cash in on the rising futures," another trader said. "There was outside demand for Honduras with shippers offering most grades at lower differentials. There was demand for main types of Guatemalan beans for first half 2012 shipment along with buying interest in high-quality Costa Rican beans."

Traders said Ethiopian exporters started selling larger volumes late in the week and Vietnamese robusta sellers also cut price differentials.

Honduras High Grown beans for February/March shipment were quoted at differentials of 2 cents over nearby New York contracts <0#KC:> on Friday against 6 cents over last week.

Ethiopian Djimmah Grade 5 fell to 20 cents under New York from 12 cents under last week. Kenya AB FAQ was at $1.15 over New York against $1.40 over last week.

Robusta differentials also fell, with selling pressure ahead of the Tet/Lunar New Year holiday season in top exporter Vietnam at the end of January adding to the weakness.

Vietnam Grade 2 robusta for February onwards shipment was offered at $70 over nearby London robusta contracts <0#LRC:> against $90 over last week.

"Brazilian and Colombian suppliers did not join in with the selling and were resisting cuts in differentials because of harvest uncertainty," another trader said.

Colombian Excelso beans for February/March shipment rose to 28 cents over New York against 26 cents over last week.

There is concern that heavy rains have limited this season's output in Colombia, the world's third biggest coffee exporter after Brazil and Vietnam.

Brazilian differentials were marginally weaker with Brazil MTGB Fine for Feb/March shipment at 5 cents over New York against 6 cents over last week.

"Brazilian activities were mixed with the jury still out on the likely crop and the strong export figures for December published on Tuesday giving some traders the impression there could be tight supplies before the next crop," a trader said. "I think only pretty smallish trade was done."

Official crop forecasts in Brazil are for a record crop but private estimates are for a fall. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Keiron Henderson)