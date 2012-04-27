* Roaster buying interest in Brazilian arabicas seen

* Multi-nationals seek 2012 and 2013 Brazil supplies

* High Vietnamese exports spark robusta trade

HAMBURG, April 27 Europe's cash coffee market saw roaster purchase interest in Brazilian beans this week with talk some major multi-national groups were seeking Brazilian supplies, traders said on Friday.

"I had good European roaster buying interest in Brazilian arabicas for the second half of this year and the first quarter of 2013," one trader said. "There was talk the favourable market configuration generated some hefty buying interest among some of the big multi-national roasters but it is always difficult to nail down if the multi-nationals have actually bought."

Traders said a combination of low arabica futures, attractive price differentials and strong selling by Brazilian exporters helped generate European purchase interest.

New York futures slumped to 18-month lows on Apr. 16 as the looming large Brazilian crop weighed on the market. But New York futures rose above the lows this week, helping to generate origin selling along with a weak Brazilian currency.

"Brazilian differentials were a tick firmer this week but are still at discounts to New York which is interesting to roasters," another trader said.

Brazil MTGBF beans were quoted at 7 cents under New York nearby futures contracts <0#KC:> against 10 cents under last week. Earlier in the month they had been at level New York.

"Some lower Brazilian new crop offers were appearing this week and finding ready buyers from European roasters who have been waiting for differentials to turn their way," a trader said.

Differentials for Colombia Excelso beans fell to 28 cents over nearby New York against 30 cents over last week as the weather improved, bringing some hope for a better crop.

Colombia, the world's top producer of high-quality arabica beans, in 2011 posted a third consecutive year of low coffee output because of bad weather, plant fungus and a tree renovation programme. Its March exports were also sharply down.

The lower Colombian differentials helped generate some purchase interest for shipment ranging from spot to the end of 2012.

Dealing in Central American beans is generally being run down as regional harvests come to an end. But larger than expected sales offers weakened Honduras differentials, with Honduras HG offered down 1 cent on the week at 6 cents under New York. Traders also noted larger than expected sales flows from Guatemala.

Brisk trade was also reported in cheap Ethiopian beans, with Djimmah Grade 5 offered well below Central and South American supplies at 24 cents under New York. "I think the roaster interest was focused on the attractively priced sundrieds from Ethiopia," one broker commented.

In robustas, traders reported moderate business in Vietnamese beans for mid-year delivery positions at slightly softer differentials.

Vietnam Grade 2 robusta was quoted on Friday at $20 under nearby London robusta contracts <0#LRC:> against $10 under last week.

"We are seeing very strong export shipments from Vietnam which is helping to weaken differentials with the April shipments alone expected to be up 18 percent," a trader said. "But it is hard to get Vietnamese sales offers for anything other than immediate shipment."

Differentials from rival robusta Indonesia were also softer, falling to $80 over London from $90 over last week.

"A better crop means Indonesian beans are now off their crisis differentials of $500 over London late last year but their own coffee industry is still taking a lot of the country's production which made trade tough this week," a dealer said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by James Jukwey)