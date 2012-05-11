* Strong demand for Ethiopia origin beans

* Very little demand for Brazilian coffee beans

AMSTERDAM May 11 Demand for spot contracts in the European cash coffee market was strong last week as roasters sought to avert risks of purchasing futures due to high differentials, traders said.

"There was very strong demand for spot contracts," one trader said. "People have not been buying for some time due to high differentials. There is not much interest for futures because differentials are too high, the risk is too big."

Traders said the market saw an increase in sales of Ethiopian origin coffee beans due to lower prices.

"They (Ethiopians) are in a rush to sell,' another trader said. "There was very little interest for Brazilian beans, people are waiting for more precise information about the crop there and differentials are still too high."

Brazil will produce a record 50.45 million 60-kg bags of coffee in the 2012/2013 season as producers in the world's largest coffee exporter planted more trees in response to strong prices, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

Traders said the crop in Brazil could face a smaller risk of frost this year because of the likelihood of El Nino, which brings higher-than-normal rains and moisture to the coffee belt.

They also said demand for robusta remained strong while that for arabica coffee beans was weaker due to high prices.

Arabica and robusta coffee are the most commonly grown coffees globally, with roughly 63 percent of world production in arabicas versus 37 percent robustas, according to International Coffee Organization 2011/12 forecasts.

Robusta prices in top producer Vietnam rose to their highest level since last December on Friday, indicating farmers could step up sales to lock in profits while stocks were thinning, traders said.

Global derivatives exchange NYSE Liffe plans to regulate warehouse load out rates for certified robusta coffee as delivery delays have frustrated trade houses and roasters in Europe, sources familiar with the matter said. (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac; editing by James Jukwey)