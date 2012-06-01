* Roasters await start of crucial Brazilian harvest

* Hopes for even more price falls

* Indonesia back in robusta export trade

HAMBURG, June 1 Europe's coffee roasters often delayed major purchases of Brazilian beans this week in the hope the looming crop in the world's largest coffee producer will cause a further fall in prices, traders said on Friday.

"With Brazilian harvesting getting underway in a matter of days roasters are expecting selling pressure to build up in the global market in the next couple of weeks," one cash trader said. "Some buyers think the futures crash we saw this week is only the beginning."

Arabica coffee futures fell sharply this week, on Friday touching their lowest levels since July 2010, as broad-based commodity weakness accelerated downtrends coupled with abundant coffee supply.

"The collapse in arabica futures this week was largely linked to commodity falls caused by the euro zone debt crisis and EU roasters are worried about consumer spending power in several euro zone countries," another trader said.

"I did not see much roaster bargain-buying as futures came down, roasters are immensely cautious about boosting inventory levels in such an uncertain economic climate."

The commodity weakness comes just as Brazil is set to start harvesting a crop forecast to be big.

But Brazilian price differentials rose this week, as Brazilian sellers took a tough price line, seeking compensation for tumbling futures. Brazil MTGB Fine was quoted at 13 cents under New York July arabica against 16 cents under last week.

"I have intense interest in Brazil from clients but for most it seemed too tempting to take a gamble that the Brazilian harvest will pressure both differentials and futures in coming weeks and I could see very little coffee changing hands from Brazilian origin sellers this week," a trader said.

Differentials for Colombia Excelso beans fell to 20 cents above nearby New York contracts against 24 cents over last week as coffee export flows continued to improve, attracting some buying interest for certified and mainstream Colombian coffees.

Colombia, the world's top producer of high-quality grade arabica beans, in 2011 posted a third consecutive year of low coffee output. But its April exports were recovering, bringing hopes of an improved crop this season.

Central American differentials also showed a softer tone. "Most Central producers seem to be holding unsold coffee inventories and are sending out signals that they are willing to be more flexible on prices than Brazil, but roaster interest is lukewarm," a trader said. "There was fairly good purchase interest in Costa Rica for nearby shipment positions but roaster interest in Honduras and Guatemala was weak."

Guatemala SHB beans fell one cent to 15 cents over New York.

INDONESIA SELLING AGAIN

In robustas, there was active buying of Indonesian beans as the country continued its return to global export markets after a better harvest than the poor export-cutting crop last year.

Indonesian EK-1 robusta fell to level nearby London robusta contracts <0#LRC:> on Friday against $50 over last week and $180 over in early May.

"The Indonesian export flow is improving and more trade is being done as the crop is looking much better," a trader said.

Vietnamese differentials were pushed down by Indonesia, with Vietnam Grade 2 at $30 under London against $5 under last week. But Vietnamese exporters were said to be unwilling to deal at lower prices.

"After recent heavy sales, Vietnamese stocks are in strong hands and could be held back until later in the year," a trader said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Keiron Henderson)