* Nestle tenders to buy Brazilian coffee
* Increased interest in sustainable coffee
* Traders from major coffee producing countries follow euro
zone crisis
AMSTERDAM, June 15 Europe's cash coffee market
saw strong demand for Brazilian beans this week as a major
multinational food company stepped in to purchase them, traders
said.
"Nestle issued a tender to buy Brazilian coffee"
and required sustainability certificates as well, one trader
said.
Another trader said an increasing number of multinational
companies include requirements for sustainability certificates
in their tenders.
"In the past, Starbucks did it, but now we are
seeing Douwe Egberts and Kraft also looking
for sustainable coffee," he said. "It makes our business more
interesting."
Brazilian price differentials firmed slightly this week with
Brazil MTGB fine quoted at 15 cents under ICE's New York
September arabica, against 12 cents under last week.
European traders said the bean quality of the new crop in
Brazil, where the harvest is under way, was lower than expected.
Arabica coffee futures firmed along with a broad market
rally on Friday as investor fears of euro zone chaos in the wake
of the Greek election were at least partly offset by talk of a
coordinated response by the world's major central banks to any
market dislocation.
"The market is watching Greece and is concerned about the
effect on the currency," a third trader said.
He said traders from major coffee-producing countries were
calling their European partners to ask about the implications if
Greece were to leave the euro.
"We get many calls these days, there is a lot of
uncertainty," he said.
Coffee stocks held at ports in Europe fell slightly during
April, data from the European Coffee Federation showed on
Thursday.