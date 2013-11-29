* Vietnamese robusta bought for 2014 shipment

* Vietnam/Indonesia robusta price gap gets larger

* Arabica differentials generally stable

HAMBURG, Nov 29 Purchasing of Vietnamese robusta picked up in Europe's cash coffee market this week as producer selling improved after several weeks of slack trade, dealers said on Friday.

"There was more active purchasing of Vietnamese robusta for a range of shipment dates in the first half of 2014," one trader said. "Vietnamese producer selling volumes improved this week as futures rose."

London robusta futures <0#LRC:> hit a six-week high on Wednesday, supported by heavy buying on the physical market by one major roaster.

Vietnam grade 2 robusta for December/January shipment was unchanged on the week at $30 over London robusta contracts <0#LRC:>.

The recent big price gap with Indonesian robusta got larger. Indonesia EK-1 for December/January shipment was at $180 over London, up from $120 last week.

The large spread between Vietnamese and Indonesian beans has developed in November as a poor crop in Indonesia is set to be followed by a record harvest in Vietnam.

"Indonesian robusta is basically out of the international market at such prices," another trader said. "Vietnam will be the main focus on robusta demand in coming months."

"I expect physical sales from Vietnam to increase in December/January when farmers have finished harvesting and drying of the enormous new crop."

In arabicas, differentials were little changed on the week with the closure of the U.S. markets for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday restraining trade.

Producer selling was also braked as arabica futures remain only slightly above a near five-year low hit earlier this month, traders said.

Brazil Swedish quality arabica was unchanged on the week at 20 cents under New York arabica contracts <0#KC:>.

Trade in Honduras arabica was active as differentials fell. Honduras High Grown was level with New York on Friday against 2 cents over last week.

"Central American trade remains very difficult with the roya disease damaging harvests, especially in Guatemala," a trader said. "Colombia is being viewed by roasters as a cheaper alternative."

The worst-ever outbreak of the roya coffee leaf rust fungus since it reached Central America in 1976 is damaging the region's plantations, with Guatemala in the centre of the outbreak.

Guatemalan SHB beans were slightly weaker, at 19 cents over New York from 21 cents over last week but with differentials often viewed as nominal because of thin export supplies, traders said.

Guatemala was way above Colombia Excelso beans, offered at an unchanged 6 cents over New York. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by James Jukwey)