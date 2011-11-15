* Forties trades at dated plus 30 cents; down

* Softer prompt market brings quiet Brent expiry

* Nexen says Buzzard field output recovered Monday

LONDON, Nov 15 North Sea Forties differentials fell on Tuesday for a second day this week while the nearby Brent contract had its quietest expiry in months, reflecting increased supplies.

Supply of North Sea crude, including Forties, is expected to rise in December, while the recovery in Libyan oil output is adding to supplies of light, sweet crude.

Buzzard operator Nexen said in a statement received late on Monday the Buzzard oilfield, the biggest contributor to Forties, recovered on Monday after a short halt the previous day.

Nexen could not immediately be reached for comment on whether output remained at full rates on Tuesday, amid talk in the market of continued production problems.

FORTIES

* Vitol sold a Dec. 4-6 Forties to Statoil at dated plus 30 cents, traders who monitor the Platts window said, down 5 cents from a trade on Monday. That was Statoil's second purchase this week.

DECEMBER BRENT EXPIRY

* ICE Brent headed for one of the quietest expiries of its nearby contract in months on Tuesday, reflecting higher supplies.

The Dec/Jan BFOE spread was worth plus 55 cents at 1030 GMT and by 1630 GMT it had narrowed to plus 51 cents. Last month, the then nearby contract peaked at plus $2.97 around the time of its expiry.

* Surges in the prompt Brent contract during expiries were expected to subside as Libyan oil comes back on the market, as it is now doing.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) eased further and the backwardation flattened, as follows:

21-25/11 Jan +26

28-02/12 Jan +16

5-9/12 Jan +3

12-16/12 Jan -10

19-23/12 Jan -23

28-30/12 Jan -36

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)