* Forties rises slightly

* Five December cargoes delayed, one dropped

* Swaps under pressure

LONDON, Nov 17 North Sea Forties differentials rose for the first time this week on Thursday as further disruption to Forties supplies in December countered an outlook for rising light, sweet crude output.

A cargo of Forties in December has been cancelled and five delayed after production problems, trade sources said, although the restart of the Buzzard oilfield was set to boost supplies.

Even so, the return of Libyan crude exports has made the light, sweet crude market less tight, meaning North Sea disruptions are having less of an impact than they did earlier this year, traders said.

"I think Libya is the dominant force," said one.

FORTIES

* Shell sold to Statoil a Dec. 2-4 Forties at dated Brent plus 5 cents, a trader who monitors the Platts window said. That was up 5 cents from an offer on Wednesday.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) eased further and the backwardation flattened, as follows:

21-25/11 Jan -56

28-02/12 Jan -40

5-9/12 Jan -40

12-16/12 Jan -38

19-23/12 Jan -36

28-30/12 Jan -34

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Anthony Barker)