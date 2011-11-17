* Forties rises slightly
* Five December cargoes delayed, one dropped
* Swaps under pressure
LONDON, Nov 17 North Sea Forties
differentials rose for the first time this week on Thursday as
further disruption to Forties supplies in December countered an
outlook for rising light, sweet crude output.
A cargo of Forties in December has been cancelled and five
delayed after production problems, trade sources said, although
the restart of the Buzzard oilfield was set to boost supplies.
Even so, the return of Libyan crude exports has made the
light, sweet crude market less tight, meaning North Sea
disruptions are having less of an impact than they did earlier
this year, traders said.
"I think Libya is the dominant force," said one.
FORTIES
* Shell sold to Statoil a Dec. 2-4 Forties at dated Brent
plus 5 cents, a trader who monitors the Platts window said. That
was up 5 cents from an offer on Wednesday.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) eased further and the
backwardation flattened, as follows:
21-25/11 Jan -56
28-02/12 Jan -40
5-9/12 Jan -40
12-16/12 Jan -38
19-23/12 Jan -36
28-30/12 Jan -34
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Anthony Barker)