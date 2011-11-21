* No bids or offers for Forties, steady at dated -15
* UK Buzzard oilfield output recovers - sources
* Swaps rise
LONDON, Nov 21 North Sea Forties crude
differentials were steady on Monday as buyers and sellers stayed
away, although a rise in swaps levels suggested a firmer trend
could emerge.
Output at the 200,000-barrel per day Buzzard oilfield in the
North Sea has recovered to near normal levels, two trading
sources said on Monday. Buzzard is the biggest of the fields
contributing to Forties.
Traders were eyeing the prospect of further delays to
Forties loadings. So far, seven cargoes have been delayed and
one cancelled following a drop in Buzzard output last week.
FORTIES
* There were no bids or offers in the Platts window on
Monday, traders who monitor the window said.
* The last known deal was on Friday, when Shell sold to BP a
Dec. 4-6 Forties at dated Brent minus 15 cents.
NORWEGIAN CRUDES
* Statoil offered the following cargoes:
-Oseberg, dated plus $1.90
-Statfjord, dated plus $2.20
-Gullfaks, dated plus $3.80
Those levels looked in line with price levels last week.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose at the front of the
curve and were as follows:
28-02/12 Jan -35
5-9/12 Jan -35
12-16/12 Feb -22
19-23/12 Feb -22
28-30/12 Feb -27
3-6/1 Feb -32
DATABASE
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)