* Forties offered at dated minus 9 cents; no bids or deals
* North Sea market "balanced" after output dip last week
LONDON, Nov 23 North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials were broadly steady on Wednesday ahead of the long
U.S. Thanksgiving holiday with the physical market reported to
be more balanced after a brief decline in output last week.
Crude output from the Buzzard oilfield, the UK's largest,
fell by as much as half last week, resulting in loading delays
for half a dozen cargoes, but had recovered to normal levels
around 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) by early this week.
Demand for light oil products has been muted in Europe,
keeping the pressure off refiners in the region.
FORTIES
* No deals or bids were recorded in the afternoon trading
window but Trafigura offered a Forties crude cargo for loading
Dec. 7-9 at dated Brent minus 9 cents. This was slightly above
recent trades but traders said the lack of bids indicated clear
weakness in the market.
* On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley sold a Dec. 7-9 cargo to Phibro
at January BFOE minus 30 cents, traders said, roughly equivalent
to dated minus 25 cents. The previous deal was done on Friday at
dated Brent minus 15 cents.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) were slightly weaker
across the curve as follows:
28-02/12 Jan +6
5-9/12 Jan -14
12-16/12 Feb +7
19-23/12 Feb -1
28-30/12 Feb -9
3-6/1 Feb -17
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by William Hardy)