* Forties offered at dated minus 9 cents; no bids or deals

* North Sea market "balanced" after output dip last week

LONDON, Nov 23 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials were broadly steady on Wednesday ahead of the long U.S. Thanksgiving holiday with the physical market reported to be more balanced after a brief decline in output last week.

Crude output from the Buzzard oilfield, the UK's largest, fell by as much as half last week, resulting in loading delays for half a dozen cargoes, but had recovered to normal levels around 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) by early this week.

Demand for light oil products has been muted in Europe, keeping the pressure off refiners in the region.

FORTIES

* No deals or bids were recorded in the afternoon trading window but Trafigura offered a Forties crude cargo for loading Dec. 7-9 at dated Brent minus 9 cents. This was slightly above recent trades but traders said the lack of bids indicated clear weakness in the market.

* On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley sold a Dec. 7-9 cargo to Phibro at January BFOE minus 30 cents, traders said, roughly equivalent to dated minus 25 cents. The previous deal was done on Friday at dated Brent minus 15 cents.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) were slightly weaker across the curve as follows:

28-02/12 Jan +6

5-9/12 Jan -14

12-16/12 Feb +7

19-23/12 Feb -1

28-30/12 Feb -9

3-6/1 Feb -17

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by William Hardy)