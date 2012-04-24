* Forties differentials unchanged * Buzzard weekend problems cause delays * Nexen says no production yet * Swaps weaken at the front LONDON, April 24 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials were unchanged on Tuesday, with reticent buyers not tapping the window amid ample supply even after a production shut-in at the UK's Buzzard field caused cargo delays. Nothing traded in the window, with Total re-offering a Forties cargo loading May 9-11 at a discount to dated Brent of minus 45 cents. The Buzzard issues forced field operator Nexen to defer two of its May loading cargoes. Cargoes F0507 and F0516 will load four and two days later, respectively. The company said production was still shut in as of Tuesday afternoon, ramping up as of Wednesday. FORTIES * There were again no trades in the window. Total was seen offering its May 9-11 at minus 45 cents, while Trafigura offered a May 6-8 cargo at minus 20 cents but then withdrew it. There were no prospective buyers. * Last Friday, Statoil sold a cargo to Trafigura for 8-10 loading at dated -70 cents. DELAYS * May's initial loading schedule has seen at least three deferrals so far, traders said, prompting worries that it could begin to mirror the widespread delays of the April programme. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) weakened and were in contango until the third week of July. 30-04/5 Jul -15 (-23) 8-11/5 Jul -9 (-12) 14-18/5 Jul -7 (-10) 21-25/5 Jul -10 (-13) 28-01/6 Jul -14 (-18) 6-8/6 Jul -19 (-23) DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Jane Baird)