* Forties weakens to dated -35 cents * Traders see still ample supply LONDON, May 1 North Sea Forties crude differentials dipped on Tuesday and traders said supply remains ample in the market. "(The market is) still weak, there is still some unsold stuff around," a North Sea trader said. Traders said output from Buzzard, the UK's largest oilfield, was returning to full levels after a shut-in at the end of April. Production issues at Buzzard have caused widespread disruption to recent loading programmes, supporting prices, with five cargo deferrals so far in the May schedule. FORTIES * Shell sold a Forties cargo to Mercuria loading May 19-21 at July BFOE minus 30 cents. The deal broadly translates into about dated minus 35 cents. * The last known deal was on Friday at dated minus 30 cents. SWAPS * The first two weeks of the Contracts for differences (CFDs) remained in contango, with the curve subsequently dipping into backwardation, as follows: 8-11/5 Jul 12 (Flat) 14-18/5 Jul 21 (Flat) 21-25/5 Jul 4 (-4) 28-01/6 Jul -4 (-10) 6-8/6 Jul -12 (-16) 11-15/6 Jul -20 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)