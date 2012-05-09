LONDON, May 9 North Sea Forties crude traded at
lower differentials on Wednesday due to slow demand for May
cargoes, traders said.
While Forties has been in the late-May market, traders said
Danish crude has been clearing at a relatively brisk pace.
Trade of Norwegian crude remained thin ahead of the release
of most June loading programmes other than Ekofisk.
FORTIES
* Phibro sold Forties for May 20-22 loading to Shell at
dated Brent minus 60 cents a barrel. Shell bought Forties at
dated minus 30 and 35 cents in the previous two deals.
* Total bid a cargo for May 31-June 5 loading at dated plus
10 cents a barrel, showing the physical Forties market is in
contango.
* The Buzzard oilfield suffered from a brief outage. The
field was shut earlier on Wednesday and it has restarted
pumping, operator Nexen said.
DUC
* Maersk Oil sold all of its four cargoes of Danish DUC
crude, leaving only two cargoes available to buy for June.
* The company declined to specify price details.
* Maersk is expected to offer Scottish Dumbarton and
Algerian Saharan Blend.
NORWEGIAN CRUDE
* Traders said some June Ekofisk were sold earlier this
week. Offer levels were between dated plus 80 cents and $1 a
barrel.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) were in backwardation
throughout the curve, as follows:
14-18/5 Jul +26 (+17)
21-25/5 Jul +16 (Flat)
28-01/6 Jul +1 (-7)
6-8/6 Jul -7 (-14)
11-15/6 Jul -15 (-21)
18-22/6 Jul -23 (-28)
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)