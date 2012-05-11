LONDON, May 11 North Sea Forties Differentials
were steady on Friday, supported by a recent brief shutdown of
the Buzzard oilfield, Britain's largest, and reports of sales of
North Sea barrels to Asia and to South America.
Traders said about 3 million barrels might flow outside
Europe as a result of recent spot sales and declines in some
Norwegian crude loading volumes in June also kept the market
supported.
FORTIES
* Within the afternoon trading window, Vitol sold Morgan
Stanley a Forties cargo for loading May 27-29 at dated Brent
flat. This suggested the market was broadly unchanged, traders
said, as it compared with a bid by Morgan Stanley for Forties on
Thursday at dated minus 10 cents.
* Also within the window, Mercuria bid dated Brent plus 20
cents for a June 4-9 Forties cargo and Total bid dated plus 5
cents for a cargo loading May 31 to June 4. On Thursday, Total
also bid at dated plus 5 cents for a cargo loading during the
same period.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) were in backwardation
throughout the curve, as follows (previous day in brackets):
14-18/5 Jul +36 (+38)
21-25/5 Jul +33 (+29)
28-01/6 Jul +14 (+15)
6-8/6 Jul +3 ( -7)
11-15/6 Jul -8 (-15)
18-22/6 Jul -18 (-23)
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)