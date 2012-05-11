LONDON, May 11 North Sea Forties Differentials were steady on Friday, supported by a recent brief shutdown of the Buzzard oilfield, Britain's largest, and reports of sales of North Sea barrels to Asia and to South America. Traders said about 3 million barrels might flow outside Europe as a result of recent spot sales and declines in some Norwegian crude loading volumes in June also kept the market supported. FORTIES * Within the afternoon trading window, Vitol sold Morgan Stanley a Forties cargo for loading May 27-29 at dated Brent flat. This suggested the market was broadly unchanged, traders said, as it compared with a bid by Morgan Stanley for Forties on Thursday at dated minus 10 cents. * Also within the window, Mercuria bid dated Brent plus 20 cents for a June 4-9 Forties cargo and Total bid dated plus 5 cents for a cargo loading May 31 to June 4. On Thursday, Total also bid at dated plus 5 cents for a cargo loading during the same period. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) were in backwardation throughout the curve, as follows (previous day in brackets): 14-18/5 Jul +36 (+38) 21-25/5 Jul +33 (+29) 28-01/6 Jul +14 (+15) 6-8/6 Jul +3 ( -7) 11-15/6 Jul -8 (-15) 18-22/6 Jul -18 (-23) DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)