* Two Forties bids, one offer
* Brent cargo offered in window
* Buzzard oilfield output back to normal-source
LONDON, May 14 North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials were stable on Monday, supported by limited
supplies in June and sales of North Sea barrels outside of the
region.
Talk of shipments of Forties to South Korea has been
supporting the market, as has reduced shipments of some North
Sea crude streams in June.
FORTIES, BRENT
* Total bid for a June 6-10 Forties at dated plus 15 cents
and Morgan Stanley bid the same for a June 3-9 cargo.
On the sell side, Shell was offering May 29-31 Forties at
dated plus 5 cents.
* That suggested little change from Friday, when a May 27-29
cargo traded at dated Brent flat.
* Brent made a rare appearance in the window. BP offered a
May 28-30 Brent at dated plus 75 cents, up from price talks last
week.
BUZZARD FIELD
* The Buzzard oilfield, usually the largest contributor to
the Forties stream, has returned to normal output, a source with
a Forties equity holder said.
The 200,000-barrel-per day field had a brief shutdown last
week and traders said as a result there may be some slippage in
the loading dates of June cargoes.
JUNE LOADING PROGRAMMES
* Loading programmes suggest supply of Norwegian crudes
including Statfjord, Gullfaks and Troll will drop in June from
May. Traders said the Flotta programme had yet to be released,
delaying the full set.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) slipped into contango at
the very front of the curve, and were as follows:
14-18/5 Jul +35
21-25/5 Jul +40
28-01/6 Aug +71
6-8/6 Aug +55
11-15/6 Aug +41
18-22/6 Aug +27
