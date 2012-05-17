* Forties trades at dated plus 40 cents
LONDON, May 17 North Sea Forties crude rose on
Thursday and traded for the first time this week, as a
combination of increased demand prospects and reduced supplies
in June lent support.
Arbitrages to shift North Sea crude outside of the region
and a seasonal increase in demand are supporting the market,
traders said.
FORTIES
* In the Platts trading window, Trafigura sold to Total a
June 7-9 Forties at dated plus 40 cents. That was up 10 cents
from a bid on Wednesday for a similar date range.
* In other activity, Phibro bid a June 7-11 Forties at dated
flat and Shell offered a May 30-June 1 cargo at dated plus 5
cents.
PLATTS PLANS FOR DATED
* Platts is considering adding DUC and Troll to its North
Sea dated Brent quote as soon as this year or 2013 to prepare
for further declines in supplies from the home of the global
benchmark.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose and stayed in
backwardation, as follows:
21-25/5 Aug +120
28-01/6 Aug +105
6-8/6 Aug +85
11-15/6 Aug +66
18-22/6 Aug +48
25-29/6 Aug +33
