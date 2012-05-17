* Forties trades at dated plus 40 cents * Platts looks at expanding Brent benchmark * Swaps rise LONDON, May 17 North Sea Forties crude rose on Thursday and traded for the first time this week, as a combination of increased demand prospects and reduced supplies in June lent support. Arbitrages to shift North Sea crude outside of the region and a seasonal increase in demand are supporting the market, traders said. FORTIES * In the Platts trading window, Trafigura sold to Total a June 7-9 Forties at dated plus 40 cents. That was up 10 cents from a bid on Wednesday for a similar date range. * In other activity, Phibro bid a June 7-11 Forties at dated flat and Shell offered a May 30-June 1 cargo at dated plus 5 cents. PLATTS PLANS FOR DATED * Platts is considering adding DUC and Troll to its North Sea dated Brent quote as soon as this year or 2013 to prepare for further declines in supplies from the home of the global benchmark. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose and stayed in backwardation, as follows: 21-25/5 Aug +120 28-01/6 Aug +105 6-8/6 Aug +85 11-15/6 Aug +66 18-22/6 Aug +48 25-29/6 Aug +33 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)