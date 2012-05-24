LONDON, May 24 Benchmark North Sea Forties crude for mid-June was a little changed on Thursday in thin trading for while other grades were sold for loading later in the month. "Our June cargoes are doing well. Much better than May," a trader said but did not disclose further details. The front end of the swaps flipped into contango due to ample supply of sweet crude in across Europe. FORTIES * No deal was heard done. Morgan Stanley bid for a cargo loading in June 10-15 at dated plus 20 cents a barrel. Trafigura continue to offer a June 13-15 cargo at dated plus 38 cents a barrel, 3 cents up from its offer on Wednesday. * Traders said the loading of Forties cargo F0519 experienced a minor delay. It was now scheduled to be loaded on June 1, compared with its original loading date of May 29-31. * Tanker fixtures showed Shell booked Suezmax tanker the Front Melody from Hound Point, the loading port of Forties, to the U.S. Gulf on June 2. But traders said the provisional fixture failed later. * The major had booked a Suezmax Nordic Mistral for loading at Hound Point on May 25 to sail to Irving in the United States, traders said. These fixtures were not confirmed by Shell. OTHER GRADES * Norwegian crude oil grades were trading for late June loading cargoes. * Traders said Hess sold its Ekofisk cargo for June 22 earlier this week. * Statoil sold Statfjord, Grane and Norm for the last decade of June, traders said. The company could not be reached. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) flipped into contango at the front end of the curve and the backwardation narrowed slightly from the third week onwards. 28-01/6 Aug +99 (+105) 6-8/6 Aug +106 (+96) 11-15/6 Aug +68 (+69) 18-22/6 Aug +50 (+45) 25-29/6 Aug +34 (+25) 2-6/7 Aug +20 (+9) DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)