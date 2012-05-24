LONDON, May 24 Benchmark North Sea Forties crude
for mid-June was a little changed on Thursday in thin trading
for while other grades were sold for loading later in the month.
"Our June cargoes are doing well. Much better than May," a
trader said but did not disclose further details.
The front end of the swaps flipped into contango due to
ample supply of sweet crude in across Europe.
FORTIES
* No deal was heard done. Morgan Stanley bid for a cargo
loading in June 10-15 at dated plus 20 cents a barrel. Trafigura
continue to offer a June 13-15 cargo at dated plus 38 cents a
barrel, 3 cents up from its offer on Wednesday.
* Traders said the loading of Forties cargo F0519
experienced a minor delay. It was now scheduled to be loaded on
June 1, compared with its original loading date of May 29-31.
* Tanker fixtures showed Shell booked Suezmax tanker the
Front Melody from Hound Point, the loading port of Forties, to
the U.S. Gulf on June 2. But traders said the provisional
fixture failed later.
* The major had booked a Suezmax Nordic Mistral for loading
at Hound Point on May 25 to sail to Irving in the United States,
traders said. These fixtures were not confirmed by Shell.
OTHER GRADES
* Norwegian crude oil grades were trading for late June
loading cargoes.
* Traders said Hess sold its Ekofisk cargo for June 22
earlier this week.
* Statoil sold Statfjord, Grane and Norm for the last decade
of June, traders said. The company could not be reached.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) flipped into contango at
the front end of the curve and the backwardation narrowed
slightly from the third week onwards.
28-01/6 Aug +99 (+105)
6-8/6 Aug +106 (+96)
11-15/6 Aug +68 (+69)
18-22/6 Aug +50 (+45)
25-29/6 Aug +34 (+25)
2-6/7 Aug +20 (+9)
DATABASE
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)