LONDON, May 25 Spot differentials on benchmark
Forties dipped on Friday on ample supply of sweet crudes, with
the front end of the swap remaining in contango.
Dealings in other grades of crude oil have remained thin as
the June market nears its end.
FORTIES
* Shell sold June 11-13 to Morgan Stanley at dated Brent
plus 30 cents a barrel.
* Trafigura sold June 13-15 at dated plus 35 cents a barrel.
* The levels were slightly lower than the previous deal at
dated plus 40 cents a barrel. But physical Forties deals have
kept premiums since May 21.
OTHER GRADES
* Dealings in other grades were relatively thin, after a
number of Ekofisk cargoes were sold earlier this week.
* Some Norwegian crude oils have been sold for June loading
cargoes.
* Marathon sold late June loading Alvheim earlier this week.
This was not confirmed.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) flipped into contango at
the front end of the curve but held on backwardation from the
second week onwards.
28-01/6 Aug +75 (+99)
6-8/6 Aug +80 (+106)
11-15/6 Aug +55 (+68)
18-22/6 Aug +37 (+50)
25-29/6 Aug +24 (+34)
2-6/7 Aug +12 (+20)
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)