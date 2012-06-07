* BP buys three more cargoes * Swaps still in backwardation LONDON, June 7 North Sea Forties crude strengthened on Thursday, with traders citing strong demand for cargoes loading in late June after BP bought three cargoes in the window. "Forties is trading decently high. The rest is quiet," said a trader, citing Asian demand for Forties cargoes. Ship tracking data for December to the end of May shows oil majors such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell and trading house Vitol shipped 11 VLCCs of North Sea crude, mostly Forties, to South Korea, with flows averaging 120,000 barrels per day (bpd). A dip in Forties volumes for July may also be supporting spot prices. Forties is scheduled to load around 368,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July, down from 380,000 bpd planned in June. Output is also due to decline from the other three benchmark crudes. FORTIES * Trafigura sold a cargo to BP for loading 21-23 June at dated plus 35 cents. It sold a second cargo to BP at dated plus 45 cents for loading June 27-29. * Vitol sold a cargo to BP via an unusual ship-to-ship transfer onto the 'Stealth Skyros'. This is due to load 25-27 June and was sold at the low level of dated minus 10 cents. * BP bought two Forties cargoes in the previous session. Traders said they expected at least some of these cargoes to be sent to Asia. * Chevron also bid for a cargo for loading in early July but withdrew at flat to dated Brent. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) were in backwardation, but fell slightly from Wednesday's levels. They were as follows: 11-15/6 Aug +8 18-22/6 Aug +3 25-29/6 Aug -1 2-6/7 Sep +20 9-13/7 Sep +13 16-20/7 Sep +6 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)