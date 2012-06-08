* BP stops buying Forties after 5 window purchases * Differentials ease, but up from last week * July supply of benchmark grades to fall LONDON, June 8 North Sea Forties crude eased on Friday as BP ended its buying spree, although differentials finished the week firmer due to another sale to South Korea and tighter July supplies. BP bought five Forties cargoes in the window this week. A shipping fixture on Thursday showed BP lining up a Very Large Crude Carrier to sail from the North Sea on June 24 to South Korea. Loading programmes this week showed that output of Forties and other benchmark crudes will dip next month. FORTIES * No Forties deal was concluded in the Platts trading window on Friday and prices were lower. * BP bid June 28-July 6 Forties at dated plus 10 cents and the lowest offer in that date range was from Trafigura, which offered June 28-30 at dated plus 25 cents. * That was down from trading at an average of dated plus 40 cents on Thursday, and up from a deal at dated minus 30 cents a week ago. JULY PROGRAMMES * The four benchmark North Sea crude oil streams are set to pump 890,000 bpd in July, Reuters calculations based on loading programmes showed on Wednesday, down from 943,000 bpd in June. The total is the lowest since May according to information compiled by Reuters from loading programmes. The full set of July programmes should be available next week. SWAPS * Contracts for differences (CFDs) for the first three weeks eased, while staying in backwardation, and were as follows: 11-15/6 Aug +2 18-22/6 Aug -3 25-29/6 Aug -10 2-6/7 Sep +5 9-13/7 Sep flat 16-20/7 Sep -5 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Jason Neely)