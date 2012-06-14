* Forties sold again at dated Brent minus 45 cents
* Weakest level since May 8
* Front of physical and paper curve in contango
LONDON, June 14 North Sea crude oil
differentials remained under heavy pressure on Thursday with
cargoes of Forties crude sold again at their lowest level for
more than a month as the physical market market stayed in
contango.
"Light, sweet crude oil is over-supplied -- it is as simple
as that," said a physical North Sea crude oil trader with a
large independent house.
European oil refineries are running at between 75 and 80
percent of capacity, industry data show, well below normal
levels for this time of the year, keeping overall regional
demand for crude oil, particularly from the North Sea,
relatively weak.
Very high quality crudes such as Forties and other North Sea
grades have had to adjust downwards and these price falls have
helped bolster processing profitability for the remaining
refiners.
"European refining margins have improved since runs were
cut," said another trader. "With crude so weak, and product
prices holding up, processing yields are actually really good."
Traders said they expected further demand from outside the
region to emerge as buyers were attracted by low crude prices.
"The physical North Sea market will probably pick up in the
second half of the month," said another trader.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* Within the afternoon trading window, BP sold a Forties
cargo to Shell for loading June 27-29 at dated Brent minus 45
cents, in line with a deal on Wednesday and the lowest level
since May 8. The deal confirmed the physical market is still
under heavy pressure from prompt supplies of light, sweet crude.
* Also within the trading window, Shell sold Total a Forties
cargo for loading July 7-9 at dated Brent minus 10 cents.
Traders said the 25-cent premium for the later cargo over the
earlier one largely reflected a physical market in contango.
* Outstanding interest at the end of the trading window
included: Vitol offering a July 4-6 Forties at dated Brent plus
5 cents; Statoil offering a July 3-5 Forties at dated Brent
minus 20 cents.
* On Wednesday, BP sold a cargo to Vitol for loading 27-29
June at dated minus 45 cents in a ship-to-ship transfer, a deal
that was 10 cents lower than the previous day.
SWAPS
* Swaps stayed in contango at the front of the curve
reflecting the weak prompt physical market as follows:
18-22/6 Aug -35
25-29/6 Aug -15
2-6/7 Aug -3
9-13/7 Aug -7
16-20/7 Aug -9
23-27/7 Aug -11
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)