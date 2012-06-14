* Forties sold again at dated Brent minus 45 cents * Weakest level since May 8 * Front of physical and paper curve in contango LONDON, June 14 North Sea crude oil differentials remained under heavy pressure on Thursday with cargoes of Forties crude sold again at their lowest level for more than a month as the physical market market stayed in contango. "Light, sweet crude oil is over-supplied -- it is as simple as that," said a physical North Sea crude oil trader with a large independent house. European oil refineries are running at between 75 and 80 percent of capacity, industry data show, well below normal levels for this time of the year, keeping overall regional demand for crude oil, particularly from the North Sea, relatively weak. Very high quality crudes such as Forties and other North Sea grades have had to adjust downwards and these price falls have helped bolster processing profitability for the remaining refiners. "European refining margins have improved since runs were cut," said another trader. "With crude so weak, and product prices holding up, processing yields are actually really good." Traders said they expected further demand from outside the region to emerge as buyers were attracted by low crude prices. "The physical North Sea market will probably pick up in the second half of the month," said another trader. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Within the afternoon trading window, BP sold a Forties cargo to Shell for loading June 27-29 at dated Brent minus 45 cents, in line with a deal on Wednesday and the lowest level since May 8. The deal confirmed the physical market is still under heavy pressure from prompt supplies of light, sweet crude. * Also within the trading window, Shell sold Total a Forties cargo for loading July 7-9 at dated Brent minus 10 cents. Traders said the 25-cent premium for the later cargo over the earlier one largely reflected a physical market in contango. * Outstanding interest at the end of the trading window included: Vitol offering a July 4-6 Forties at dated Brent plus 5 cents; Statoil offering a July 3-5 Forties at dated Brent minus 20 cents. * On Wednesday, BP sold a cargo to Vitol for loading 27-29 June at dated minus 45 cents in a ship-to-ship transfer, a deal that was 10 cents lower than the previous day. SWAPS * Swaps stayed in contango at the front of the curve reflecting the weak prompt physical market as follows: 18-22/6 Aug -35 25-29/6 Aug -15 2-6/7 Aug -3 9-13/7 Aug -7 16-20/7 Aug -9 23-27/7 Aug -11 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)