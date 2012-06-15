GENEVA, June 15North Sea crude oil differentials
on Friday ticked up about 10 cents from a six-week low on signs
that further shipments of crude to Asian markets would shrink
supply.
"It (Forties) is weaker, but the arbitrage still looks
workable," said a trader.
Statoil has booked a very large crude carrier (VLCC) of
North Sea oil from Mongstadt to Asia for loading July 14-16, and
Chevron was heard to be seeking a fixture.
Two trade sources said BP had cancelled a VLCC fixture of
Forties to South Korea, explaining its switch from the dominant
buyer to becoming a seller at the beginning of this week.
This was not confirmed by BP.
Last week BP bought five Forties cargoes or around a quarter
of the monthly programme.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* Vitol sold the FO703 Forties cargo for loading July 4-6 to
Mercuria at dated minus 35 cents in the public window. This was
10 cents above a trade in the previous session.
* Statoil offered a cargo for loading July 3-5 at dated
minus 20 cents. Total bid for a July 10-14 cargo at dated minus
20 cents.
OTHER GRADES
* Flotta: Traders confirmed that only one new cargo and one
deferred cargo would load in the month of July. June-loading
cargoes were delayed by around 10 days due to reduced field
output, traders said earlier this week.
* Troll: Traders said a Statoil arbitrage cargo to South
Korea was Troll grade crude.
SWAPS
* Swaps held in contango at the front of the curve and were
as follows:
CFD
18-22/6 Aug -42
25-29/6 Aug -30
2-6/7 Sep -28
9-13/7 Sep -27
16-20/7 Sep -29
23-27/7 Sep -32
(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Jane Baird)