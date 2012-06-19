* Forties offered down to dated -40 cents * Work at Hound Point to stop VLCC loadings in Aug * Swaps in contango LONDON, June 19 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials weakened for a second day on Tuesday and the swaps curve traded in contango as ample supplies weighed. There was one seller and no buyers in the Platts window, traders who see the window said. A shutdown for about six weeks starting Aug. 1 of the loading bay at Hound Point terminal which handles Very Large Crude Carriers could slow Asian demand for Forties in August. "The maintenance will likely hinder Forties exports to Asia, removing some support for Dated Brent prices over the period," analysts at JBC Energy said in a report. South Korea in recent months has been buying increasing amounts of Forties, which has helped support Forties and the wider Brent structure. FORTIES BFO-FOT * In the Platts window, Vitol offered a July 4-6 Forties at dated minus 40 cents, without finding a buyer. * That was down from Monday, when Shell bid a July 3-9 Forties at dated minus 30 cents and Statoil sold a July 3-5 cargo at dated minus 40 cents. HOUND POINT MAINTENANCE * News reports last week said work was planned at the Hound Point terminal, affecting Forties loadings. "Hound Point (1) will be closed for planned maintenance and upgrade works for around 6 weeks from 1 August. There will therefore be no VLCC loadings during that time," terminal operator BP said in an email received on Tuesday. "There will also be some work being carried out on Hound Point (2) in the second half of July and again in November which will impact loadings of smaller tankers." FORTIES MAINTENANCE * BP on Tuesday detailed planned maintenance on Forties infrastructure later this year and in 2013, much of which is not expected to affect supplies. Still, next year a two-week shutdown of the whole system is pencilled in to start on Aug. 1. For more details, see here SWAPS * Swaps were in contango - impling ample prompt supply - and were as follows: 25-29/6 Sep -69 2-6/7 Sep -66 9-13/7 Sep -61 16-20/7 Sep -58 23-27/7 Sep -55 30-03/8 Sep -52 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)