* Forties offered down to dated -40 cents
* Work at Hound Point to stop VLCC loadings in Aug
* Swaps in contango
LONDON, June 19 North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials weakened for a second day on Tuesday and the swaps
curve traded in contango as ample supplies weighed.
There was one seller and no buyers in the Platts window,
traders who see the window said.
A shutdown for about six weeks starting Aug. 1 of the
loading bay at Hound Point terminal which handles Very Large
Crude Carriers could slow Asian demand for Forties in August.
"The maintenance will likely hinder Forties exports to Asia,
removing some support for Dated Brent prices over the period,"
analysts at JBC Energy said in a report.
South Korea in recent months has been buying increasing
amounts of Forties, which has helped support Forties and the
wider Brent structure.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* In the Platts window, Vitol offered a July 4-6 Forties at
dated minus 40 cents, without finding a buyer.
* That was down from Monday, when Shell bid a July 3-9
Forties at dated minus 30 cents and Statoil sold a July 3-5
cargo at dated minus 40 cents.
HOUND POINT MAINTENANCE
* News reports last week said work was planned at the Hound
Point terminal, affecting Forties loadings.
"Hound Point (1) will be closed for planned maintenance and
upgrade works for around 6 weeks from 1 August. There will
therefore be no VLCC loadings during that time," terminal
operator BP said in an email received on Tuesday.
"There will also be some work being carried out on Hound
Point (2) in the second half of July and again in November which
will impact loadings of smaller tankers."
FORTIES MAINTENANCE
* BP on Tuesday detailed planned maintenance on Forties
infrastructure later this year and in 2013, much of which is not
expected to affect supplies.
Still, next year a two-week shutdown of the whole system is
pencilled in to start on Aug. 1.
For more details, see
here
SWAPS
* Swaps were in contango - impling ample prompt supply - and
were as follows:
25-29/6 Sep -69
2-6/7 Sep -66
9-13/7 Sep -61
16-20/7 Sep -58
23-27/7 Sep -55
30-03/8 Sep -52
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)