* Forties trades at dated -60 cents, down 20
* Market well supplied, says trader
* Swaps mostly in contango
LONDON, June 20 North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials weakened for a third day on Wednesday, sinking to
the lowest in two months, indicating strong supplies.
"The market is really quite well supplied and refiners feel
comfortable that they can cover requirements," a North Sea
trader said.
South Korea in recent months has been buying increasing
amounts of Forties, which has helped support Forties and the
wider Brent structure. There has been no visible sign of traders
working the arbitrage this week.
A shutdown for about six weeks starting Aug. 1 of the
loading bay at Hound Point terminal, which handles Very Large
Crude Carriers, could slow Asian demand for Forties in August,
analysts have said.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* In the Platts window, Vitol offered its July 4-6 Forties
down to dated minus 60 cents, at which point Shell bought the
cargo. That was the lowest differential since April 23,
according to Reuters data.
* The deal was down from an offer of the same cargo on
Tuesday at dated minus 40 cents.
SWAPS
* Swaps were in contango from the second week and were as
follows:
25-29/6 Sep -86
2-6/7 Sep -87
9-13/7 Sep -81
16-20/7 Sep -74
23-27/7 Sep -69
30-03/8 Sep -64
DATABASE
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)