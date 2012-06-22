LONDON, June 22 Differentials on North Sea Forties crude were little changed on Friday, supported by a tanker fixture to Asia from Hound Point, but dealing remained thin and swaps were still in contango. FORTIES BFO-FOT * In the Platts window, Vitol offered a July 9-11 loading Forties at parity to dated Brent benchmark, unchanged from Thursday. There was no bid. * On Wednesday, Vitol sold its July 4-6 Forties at dated minus 60 cents, the lowest differential since April 23, according to Reuters data. OTHER GRADES * Dealings of other crude have been also thin. Traders said Some Ekofisk and Asgard cargoes for mid to late-July loading were sold earlier this week. * Premiums paid for Ekofisk were around dated plus 50/60 cents a barrel, traders said. The level is about 10 cents lower than last week. SWAPS * Swaps rose across the curve but the prompt spread was unchanged in contango: 25-29/6 Sep -114 (-130) 2-6/7 Sep -98 (-114) 9-13/7 Sep -89 (-99) 16-20/7 Sep -80 (-84) 23-27/7 Sep -73 (-77) 30-03/8 Sep -67 (-70) DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)