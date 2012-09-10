* Forties offered at dated plus 5 cents
* Market for light/sweet grades tightening
* Shell Sept cargo deferred by four days
LONDON, Sept 10 North Sea crude differentials
weakened on Monday with traders saying the trend might be
short-lived as the market for light, sweet crude grades appeared
to be getting tighter.
"It should be turning (higher) as we have quite a bit of
permanently shut-in refineries restarting and refining margins
are very positive," one trader with a major trading house said.
He cited the restart of the Ingolstadt refinery in Germany,
Ras Lanuf in Libya and Trainer on the U.S. eastern coast as
tightening supplies of light, sweet crude such as West African
and Libyan, which compete with North Sea grades.
Azeri Light loading programmes for October also came out at
their lowest levels since November 2011
"All in all, we are looking at 500,000-600,000 bpd of light,
sweet crude coming back, thus shaving off the start of refinery
maintenance season," the trader said.
Some traders said refineries were looking to postpone their
maintenances to take advantage of very high refining margins.
Once the market realises that light, sweet supplies are
tight, October-November Brent spreads to jump to as high as plus
$1 from the current premium of just 50 cents, one trader said.
FORTIES
Shell was heard to having deferred its Forties end-September
loading cargo by four days to Oct 1-3 and has offered the cargo
in the Platts window, traders said.
It offered the stem at dated Brent plus 5 cents, some 20
cents lower than on Friday but still much higher than a trade in
the middle of last week at dated minus 75 cents.
BP offered an Oct 3-5 Forties cargo at dated Brent plus 30
cents and have not lowered its offer during the Platts window
session, traders said.
SWAPS
17-21/9 Nov +22
24-28/9 Nov +25
1-5/10 Nov +13
8-12/10 Nov +2
15-19/10 Nov -9
22-26/10 Nov -20
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by William Hardy)