* Forties offered at parity with dated
* Shell cargo deferred again, ENI cargo also deferred
* Swaps curve in contango at front end
LONDON, Sept 11 North Sea crude differentials
weakened again on Tuesday with one Forties offer closing out at
parity to dated Brent, as demand remained muted in a quiet
market with no bidding activity.
Traders characterised the Forties market as very volatile
after it ran up sharply on Friday before slumping on Monday and
Tuesday.
Several cargoes have had their loading dates deferred this
month, with ExxonMobil, Shell and ENI parcels being pushed back,
but this has failed to put a floor under prices.
The reason for the deferrals was not immediately clear, but
some traders suggested the initial loading programme had been
too optimistic. "I thought from the beginning that there were
too many cargoes in the original programme compared to the
maintenance," one said.
With the Buzzard oilfield offline for most of September
there is less Forties around, which could account for the
deferrals, but not the weakness in prices.
"The dated market is leading its own life and it depends
what agenda the different market participants are playing," one
market participant said.
Other traders pointed to seasonal maintenance getting
underway at European refineries which will impact demand and
could be weighing on prices.
One market participant said that prices could climb again if
more exports are booked to South Korea, with Hound Point's VLCC
jetty scheduled to come back from maintenance in mid-September.
Olivier Jakob, an oil analyst at Petromatrix, noted that the
VLCC Front Comanche, which was at one stage thought to be making
its way to Hound Point to load Forties, is now calling in at
Rotterdam instead.
FORTIES
* There were more deferrals following that of Shell's cargo
on Monday. However, traders said the deferrals did not seem to
be supporting the market much.
* ENI's F1002 cargo was deferred by four days to Oct. 9-11
and Shell's F0910 cargo was deferred again by one more day to
Oct. 2-4.
* Shell was back in the window with its Oct. 2-4 cargo, last
offered at parity with dated, versus dated plus 5 cents on
Monday.
* BP also offered its Oct 3-5 Forties cargo again, with its
last offer at dated plus 11 cents, compared with dated plus 30
cents on Monday.
OTHER CRUDES
* Statfjord was assessed at around dated plus $1.40, Oseberg
at around dated plus 50-60 cents and Ekofisk at around dated
plus 5-10 cents. "It's still very weak, it normally trades
nearer to Oseberg," one market participant noted.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve remained in contango at the front end
after prompt prices came off. Further along the curve, prices
remained backwardated.
17-21/9 Nov +22
24-28/9 Nov +31
1-5/10 Nov +14
8-12/10 Nov +2
15-19/10 Nov -10
22-26/10 Nov -21
