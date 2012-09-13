* Forties steady, one offer no bids * Two shipments fixed to South Korea * Swaps curve in contango at front LONDON, Sept 13 Oil companies have arranged to ship October-loading Forties crude to South Korea, trading and shipping sources said on Thursday, potentially lending support to prices. There was no sign of rising prices yet though, with only one Forties seller in the Platts window on Thursday and no bidders. The full set of loading programmes pointed to a 25 percent rise in North Sea supply in October. Seasonal maintenance is getting under way at European refineries, traders have said, weighing on demand in the region. FORTIES, EKOFISK * Once again, differentials were unchanged and no deals were concluded in the Platts window. * The sole Forties offer came from BP, which offered its Oct. 3-5 Forties at dated plus 17 cents, 1 cent higher than it offered on Wednesday. BP withdrew the offer, which met with no buying interest in the window. * Phillips 66 offered an Oct. 3-5 Ekofisk at dated plus 50 cents, above price talks most recently heard around dated plus 20 cents. This offer was also withdrawn. NORTH SEA SUPPLY * North Sea crude output from 12 major production streams is expected to rise by 25 percent in October from September, according to loading programmes, as maintenance is completed. SOUTH KOREA ARBITRAGE * Two shipping fixtures reported on Thursday showed Very Large Crude Carriers, which each hold 2 million barrels, fixed to load at Hound Point on Oct. 10, bound for South Korea. Hound Point is where Forties crude is loaded. The vessels were fixed on behalf of Total and by Royal Dutch Shell, the trading and shipping sources said. SWAPS * The swaps curve remained in contango at the front end: 17-21/9 Nov +27 24-28/9 Nov +32 1-5/10 Dec +67 8-12/10 Dec +58 15-19/10 Dec +46 22-26/10 Dec +34 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by James Jukwey)