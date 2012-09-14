* Forties steady, no bids or offers
* More cargoes delayed in September
* Swaps curve flattens out at front
LONDON, Sept 14 North Sea Forties differentials
were steady on Friday as a lack of demand countered the impact
of more loading delays and what traders said was below-forecast
output.
European demand may be curbed for October-loading North Sea
barrels due to refinery maintenance, traders have said, although
demand from Asia could provide support. Total and Shell were
reported on Thursday to have fixed vessels for South Korea.
There were signs of a slightly more bullish tone to the
market on Friday as the front of the swaps curve, which was in
contango on Thursday, flattened out.
FORTIES
* Once again, differentials were unchanged and no deals were
concluded in the Platts window.
* It was not clear if any offers or bids were made in the
Platts window. No bids or offers remained valid at the 1530 GMT
end of the window session.
* With nothing known to have been traded, offered or bid on
Friday, the Forties assessment remains unchanged at dated Brent
minus 5 cents.
LOADING DEFERRALS
* Oil trading sources said the September Forties cargoes
numbered F0908 and F0909 have been delayed, bringing the number
of known deferrals in the month to three. A fourth may also be
loading later than planned but this could not be confirmed.
* In addition, two October cargoes numbered F1002 and F1004
had had their loading dates shifted back by a few days, trading
sources said earlier this week.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve flattened out at the front end and
subsequent weeks were in backwardation:
17-21/9 Nov +42
24-28/9 Nov +42
1-5/10 Dec +79
8-12/10 Dec +67
15-19/10 Dec +55
22-26/10 Dec +43
DATABASE
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)