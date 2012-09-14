* Forties steady, no bids or offers * More cargoes delayed in September * Swaps curve flattens out at front LONDON, Sept 14 North Sea Forties differentials were steady on Friday as a lack of demand countered the impact of more loading delays and what traders said was below-forecast output. European demand may be curbed for October-loading North Sea barrels due to refinery maintenance, traders have said, although demand from Asia could provide support. Total and Shell were reported on Thursday to have fixed vessels for South Korea. There were signs of a slightly more bullish tone to the market on Friday as the front of the swaps curve, which was in contango on Thursday, flattened out. FORTIES * Once again, differentials were unchanged and no deals were concluded in the Platts window. * It was not clear if any offers or bids were made in the Platts window. No bids or offers remained valid at the 1530 GMT end of the window session. * With nothing known to have been traded, offered or bid on Friday, the Forties assessment remains unchanged at dated Brent minus 5 cents. LOADING DEFERRALS * Oil trading sources said the September Forties cargoes numbered F0908 and F0909 have been delayed, bringing the number of known deferrals in the month to three. A fourth may also be loading later than planned but this could not be confirmed. * In addition, two October cargoes numbered F1002 and F1004 had had their loading dates shifted back by a few days, trading sources said earlier this week. SWAPS * The swaps curve flattened out at the front end and subsequent weeks were in backwardation: 17-21/9 Nov +42 24-28/9 Nov +42 1-5/10 Dec +79 8-12/10 Dec +67 15-19/10 Dec +55 22-26/10 Dec +43 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)