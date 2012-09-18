* Phibro offers at dated minus 25 cents a barrel
* Traders point to European refinery maintenance
GENEVA, Sept 18 North Sea Forties crude
differentials fell to a discount to dated Brent on Tuesday,
reversing gains earlier in the week, as demand slumped ahead of
refinery maintenance work.
Plants in Belgium and Switzerland are due to shut within the
next few days for maintenance work, sapping demand for regional
crude oil grades.
"We are in peak maintenance for the next few weeks. I'm
unsure on how weak forties will remain though with delays, great
margins and a borderline arbitrage to Asia," said a North Sea
trader. A second North Sea trader said he was "bemused" by the
drop of around 20-40 cents in the Forties price given talk of
further delays to the October loading programme.
"I can only imagine that people are covered on those dates
(where there are delays)," he said.
FORTIES
* Phibro offered a cargo for loading 3-5 October, newly
acquired from BP in the previous session, at dated minus 25
cents a barrel. This was 30 cents below where it had bought the
cargo on Monday.
* Traders were at a loss to explain why Phibro reoffered the
cargo 30 cents below where it bought it. One trader speculated
that it may have been forced to sell the cargo after the
arbitrage window closed, although this was unconfirmed.
* Only one Forties deal has been reported in the past week.
* At least three September Forties cargoes and two October
shipments have had their loading dates moved back by a few days,
following what traders said was below-forecast output. Details
of no new deferrals emerged on Monday.
OTHER GRADES
* EKOFISK: Phillips66 offered an Ekofisk cargo for loading
3-5 October at dated plus 30 cents a barrel on Tuesday.
* This was slightly up from the last assessment at dated
plus 5 cents a barrel.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve fell slightly after moving to
backwardation on Monday:
24-28/9 Nov +40
1-5/10 Dec +83
8-12/10 Dec +75
15-19/10 Dec +59
22-26/10 Dec +43
29-02/11 Dec +27
DATABASE
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)