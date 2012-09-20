* Forties bid to dated plus 5 cents; up
* Loading delays lengthen in October
* Platts raises de-escalator from Oct 1
LONDON, Sept 20 Two more cargoes of North Sea
Forties crude loading in October have been delayed due to
lower-than-expected production, traders said on Thursday.
"A few fields are struggling, so there have been some
deferrals every day," said a trading source.
On Thursday bids for Forties were higher and there were
other signs of a stronger market structure, such as swaps moving
into backwardation.
FORTIES
* Mercuria bid for an Oct. 15-17 Forties at dated plus 5
cents and Total was looking to pay the same price for an Oct.
13-17. Neither bid attracted an offer.
* On Tuesday, Forties differentials fell to a discount to
dated Brent as Phibro offered a cargo for loading 3-5 October at
dated minus 25 cents a barrel. There were no price talks on
Wednesday.
* Platts is raising the sulphur de-escalator applied to
Forties cargoes as of Oct. 1, it said on Thursday.
From Oct. 1, the de-escalator will be 35 cents a barrel per
0.1 percent weight of sulphur over the 0.6 percent weight
standard, up 15 cents from the current value of 20 cents.
LOADING DELAYS
* Oil trading sources said on Thursday the October cargoes
numbered F1001 and F1016 had been delayed, bringing the number
of known delayed October shipments to four. The F1016 cargo,
scheduled to load on Oct. 29-31, is now planned for Nov. 2-4.
The 200,000-barrel-per-day Buzzard field, the largest
connected to the Forties pipeline, began a shutdown around Sept.
5 that is expected to take 28 days. Traders said it was now
expected to restart three to five days later than originally
planned.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve moved into a backwardation:
24-28/9 Dec +108
1-5/10 Dec +105
8-12/10 Dec +102
15-19/10 Dec +86
22-26/10 Dec +70
29-02/11 Dec +54
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Alex Lawler, editing by William Hardy)