* Forties bid to dated plus 10 cents, up
* More October Forties cargoes expected to be deferred
* Platts tweak to sulphur rule supportive
LONDON, Sept 21 Forties crude differentials rose
slightly on Friday, supported by production glitches that have
delayed cargoes as well as healthy refinery margins, traders
said.
Four of October's 16 Forties cargoes have been delayed due
to lower-than-expected output, trade sources said this week.
Traders also said the move by pricing assessment service Platts
on Thursday to increase its sulphur de-escalator may be
supportive of prompt Forties.
The prompt Brent spread has risen this week, suggesting a
more bullish tone to the market. While demand in Europe is
seasonally weak, analysts said the time spreads could gain
support as refinery demand picks up.
"Persistence of a strong refinery margin environment and the
return of refining capacity in November suggest that the crude
time structure may be supported by the loss of supplies" in the
fourth quarter, JP Morgan said in a report.
FORTIES
* Total bid for an Oct. 13-17 Forties at dated plus 10
cents, up 5 cents from a bid on Thursday. The bid did not
attract an offer in the Platts window.
* Platts is raising the sulphur de-escalator applied to
Forties cargoes as of Oct. 1 to 35 cents a barrel per 0.1
percent weight of sulphur over the 0.6 percent weight standard,
up from the current value of 20 cents.
The move effectively makes Forties cheaper for buyers at
higher sulphur levels and, according to traders, could increase
prompt demand for the grade compared with other crudes.
LOADING DELAYS
* Four October Forties cargoes have had their loading dates
moved back. One of the cargoes, F1016, scheduled to load on Oct.
29-31, is now planned for Nov. 2-4.
* Traders say more delays to cargoes could follow next week.
"I don't expect cargoes to stay on the original dates for
long," said one.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences were not immediately available
at 1600 GMT.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by james Jukwey)