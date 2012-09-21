* Forties bid to dated plus 10 cents, up * More October Forties cargoes expected to be deferred * Platts tweak to sulphur rule supportive LONDON, Sept 21 Forties crude differentials rose slightly on Friday, supported by production glitches that have delayed cargoes as well as healthy refinery margins, traders said. Four of October's 16 Forties cargoes have been delayed due to lower-than-expected output, trade sources said this week. Traders also said the move by pricing assessment service Platts on Thursday to increase its sulphur de-escalator may be supportive of prompt Forties. The prompt Brent spread has risen this week, suggesting a more bullish tone to the market. While demand in Europe is seasonally weak, analysts said the time spreads could gain support as refinery demand picks up. "Persistence of a strong refinery margin environment and the return of refining capacity in November suggest that the crude time structure may be supported by the loss of supplies" in the fourth quarter, JP Morgan said in a report. FORTIES * Total bid for an Oct. 13-17 Forties at dated plus 10 cents, up 5 cents from a bid on Thursday. The bid did not attract an offer in the Platts window. * Platts is raising the sulphur de-escalator applied to Forties cargoes as of Oct. 1 to 35 cents a barrel per 0.1 percent weight of sulphur over the 0.6 percent weight standard, up from the current value of 20 cents. The move effectively makes Forties cheaper for buyers at higher sulphur levels and, according to traders, could increase prompt demand for the grade compared with other crudes. LOADING DELAYS * Four October Forties cargoes have had their loading dates moved back. One of the cargoes, F1016, scheduled to load on Oct. 29-31, is now planned for Nov. 2-4. * Traders say more delays to cargoes could follow next week. "I don't expect cargoes to stay on the original dates for long," said one. SWAPS * Contracts for differences were not immediately available at 1600 GMT. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by james Jukwey)