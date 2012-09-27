* Forties trade reports inactive but seen weaker * Prompt Forties steady at dated minus 20/30 cents * A fifth October Forties cargo has dates delayed LONDON, Sept 27 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials were assessed steady or weaker on Thursday despite an absence of trade or discussion within the public trading window. News of another delayed Forties crude oil cargo in October, the fifth for that month, failed to provide much support for prices, traders said, as refinery turnarounds reduced demand for crude in Europe. "Supply of almost all grades is really plentiful," said a trader with a large independent commodities house. "There is very little demand for North Sea-type light crudes and stocks are building." FORTIES BFO-FOT * No deals, bids of offers of Forties crude were shown in the afternoon trading window. On Wednesday, Shell offered a Forties cargo at dated Brent minus 20 cents - 10 cents above a deal on Tuesday - but later withdrew the offer. * Traders assessed prompt Forties cargoes at around dated Brent minus 20 cents to minus 30 cents, largely steady from Wednesday. SWAPS * Swaps stayed in contango at the front end of the curve before switching into backwardation: 1-5/10 Dec +86 8-12/10 Dec +102 15-19/10 Dec +84 22-26/10 Dec +67 29-02/11 Dec +50 5-9/11 Dec +33 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Catherine Evans)