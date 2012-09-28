* Forties 25 cents weaker; deal at dated -55 cents
* Ample supply of most grades and limited demand
* Sixth October Forties cargo delayed
* More Forties loading delays likely, traders say
LONDON, Sept 28 North Sea crude oil
differentials fell sharply on Friday despite news of yet more
loading delays to Forties cargoes loading in October and talk
that the key UK Buzzard oilfield may be returning to production
later than expected.
Traders said the market for most North Sea grades was much
weaker with ample supply of most grades and very low demand from
European refineries, several of which are undergoing planned
maintenance turnarounds.
LOADING DELAYS
* A sixth October Forties cargo has been delayed and more
delays are likely, traders said. Two of the 16 Forties stems due
to load in October have now been delayed into November and
traders said the whole lifting programme appeared to have been
revised due to a slower-than-expected return to full production
of the Buzzard oilfield.
* As of Friday, the following Forties cargoes in October had
been delayed: the first (F1001), second (F1002), fourth (F1004),
11th (F1011), 12th (F1012) and 16th (F1016). One or two more
cargoes were expected to be deferred next week, traders said.
* They said buyers of Forties were initially led to believe
Buzzard would be back on stream around Oct. 10, but the oilfield
now looked as if it may not be fully up and running until Oct.
15, or possibly later. Operator Nexen has said Buzzard is due to
return to production in the middle of October.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* Within the afternoon trading window, Vitol sold Trafigura
a Forties cargo loading Oct. 10-12 at dated Brent minus 55
cents. This was 25 cents below the previous deal for the same
period concluded on Wednesday. Traders said the price of
Friday's deal was a little lower than expected because the cargo
was so prompt.
* Also within the trading window, Shell offered a cargo
loading during the same Oct. 10-12 range at dated minus 20 cents
but then withdrew. That offer found no bids, traders said.
* Traders said the Forties loading delays were having little
impact on the market so far: "The market will take these delays
in its stride because demand is so weak at the moment," said a
trader with an independent commodities house.
SWAPS
* Swaps weakened across the curve but stayed in contango at
the front end before switching into backwardation:
1-5/10 Dec +78
8-12/10 Dec +95
15-19/10 Dec +76
22-26/10 Dec +58
29-02/11 Dec +40
5-9/11 Dec +22
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)