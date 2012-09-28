* Forties 25 cents weaker; deal at dated -55 cents * Ample supply of most grades and limited demand * Sixth October Forties cargo delayed * More Forties loading delays likely, traders say LONDON, Sept 28 North Sea crude oil differentials fell sharply on Friday despite news of yet more loading delays to Forties cargoes loading in October and talk that the key UK Buzzard oilfield may be returning to production later than expected. Traders said the market for most North Sea grades was much weaker with ample supply of most grades and very low demand from European refineries, several of which are undergoing planned maintenance turnarounds. LOADING DELAYS * A sixth October Forties cargo has been delayed and more delays are likely, traders said. Two of the 16 Forties stems due to load in October have now been delayed into November and traders said the whole lifting programme appeared to have been revised due to a slower-than-expected return to full production of the Buzzard oilfield. * As of Friday, the following Forties cargoes in October had been delayed: the first (F1001), second (F1002), fourth (F1004), 11th (F1011), 12th (F1012) and 16th (F1016). One or two more cargoes were expected to be deferred next week, traders said. * They said buyers of Forties were initially led to believe Buzzard would be back on stream around Oct. 10, but the oilfield now looked as if it may not be fully up and running until Oct. 15, or possibly later. Operator Nexen has said Buzzard is due to return to production in the middle of October. FORTIES BFO-FOT * Within the afternoon trading window, Vitol sold Trafigura a Forties cargo loading Oct. 10-12 at dated Brent minus 55 cents. This was 25 cents below the previous deal for the same period concluded on Wednesday. Traders said the price of Friday's deal was a little lower than expected because the cargo was so prompt. * Also within the trading window, Shell offered a cargo loading during the same Oct. 10-12 range at dated minus 20 cents but then withdrew. That offer found no bids, traders said. * Traders said the Forties loading delays were having little impact on the market so far: "The market will take these delays in its stride because demand is so weak at the moment," said a trader with an independent commodities house. SWAPS * Swaps weakened across the curve but stayed in contango at the front end before switching into backwardation: 1-5/10 Dec +78 8-12/10 Dec +95 15-19/10 Dec +76 22-26/10 Dec +58 29-02/11 Dec +40 5-9/11 Dec +22 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)