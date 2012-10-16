* Nexen cargo dropped from Nov. programme
* Forties bid weaker at dated plus 25 cents
* Swaps backwardation narrows, values fall
LONDON, Oct 16 North Sea Forties differentials
weakened again on Tuesday after a surge last week, with abundant
West African crude and softer refining margins outweighing the
support coming from deferrals and the removal of a cargo from
the November loading programme.
Nexen's F1104 cargo was dropped from November after the
restart of the UK's Buzzard oilfield was delayed again to around
Oct. 19-20.
Lower-than-expected output from other fields during the
Buzzard maintenance period has already seen most of the cargoes
in the October loading programme deferred - some of them into
November.
Suncor's F1006 Forties cargo has been forcibly deferred
again, by four days to Oct. 26-28. This was originally scheduled
to load on Oct. 11-13, but has now been put back three times.
However, the support from deferrals has ebbed this week,
with traders starting to focus on the outlook for refining
demand post-maintenance season, and the abundance of competing
crudes.
"Without the deferrals I strongly doubt whether we would
have Brent spreads at these lofty levels, as both Nigerian and
Angolan differentials are coming off, indicating we are not
tight for crude globally," a trader said.
A number of West African crude cargoes in the November
programmes are still unsold, just days ahead of the release of
the December loading programmes.
European refining margins have also come off over the last
two days, with the gasoline crack plunging to around $5.88 a
barrel from around $15 a barrel last week.
The latest European inventory data have shown gasoline
stocks are building as demand fades and some traders are
expecting run cuts even before refinery maintenance comes to an
end.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* No Forties cargoes traded. Morgan Stanley bid for a Nov.
5-10 cargo, ending at dated plus 25 cents. This is weaker than
Monday's deal at dated plus 55 cents for an Oct. 26-Nov. 3
cargo.
* BP offered an Oct. 31-Nov. 2 Forties cargo at December
BFOE plus 91 cents, rather than pricing against dated. "They are
signalling to the market where the value of Forties is relative
to the BFOE," a trader said. "They are trying to push CFDs and
Brent spreads down."
* The November/December Brent spread was trading at 90 cents
a barrel LCOc1-LCOc2 at 1557 GMT, in from $1.19 a barrel
around the same time on Monday. November Brent futures expire
later today.
SWAPS
* Swaps values slipped, reflecting the weaker demand
outlook, and the backwardation narrowed.
22-26/10 Jan +135
29-02/11 Jan +115
5-9/11 Jan +97
12-16/11 Jan +77
19-23/11 Jan +59
26-30/11 Jan +42
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)