* Forties offered lower by BP
* Ekofisk crude loadings delayed by four days
* Buzzard field restart due by Sunday-Nexen
LONDON, Oct 17 North Sea Forties differentials
slipped on Wednesday as buying interest cooled, although delayed
loadings and deferrals to shipments of another benchmark grade,
Ekofisk, could lend support.
European refining margins have narrowed this week and supply
of other light, sweet crudes is ample, countering the supportive
effect of supply glitches in the North Sea, traders have said.
Shipments of Norwegian crude Ekofisk will be delayed by four
days in November, according to a revised export schedule and
trade sources, due to lower-than-expected production.
Forties loadings have been disrupted by delays in the
restart of Nexen's Buzzard field. Nexen said start-up
preparations were underway and production was due by Sunday.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* No Forties cargoes traded and three were being offered in
the Platts window. No bids were posted.
* The lowest offer was from BP, which was offering a Nov.
5-7 cargo at dated plus 33 cents. That was lower than the last
known deal, done on Monday at dated plus 55 cents.
* BP offered an Oct. 31-Nov. 2 Forties cargo at December
BFOE plus 45 cents, down from BFOE plus 91 cents on Tuesday,
rather than pricing against dated.
SWAPS
* Swaps values slipped, reflecting the weaker demand
outlook, and the backwardation narrowed.
22-26/10 Jan +75
29-02/11 Jan +65
5-9/11 Jan +59
12-16/11 Jan +58
19-23/11 Jan +46
26-30/11 Jan +32
DATABASE
