* Forties offered lower at dated plus 5 cents
* Higher quality grades holding up better
* Swaps values remain under pressure
LONDON, Oct 18 North Sea Forties differentials
weakened again on Thursday as bidders stayed away from the
market, but traders said higher quality grades such as Oseberg
and Ekofisk were holding up a little better.
"Forties has a lot of uncertainty, so it is possible that
with decent margins refiners are locking in the other grades as
opposed to buying Forties," one trader said.
Other traders also cited the poor reliability of Forties
during the Buzzard oilfield maintenance period with most of the
October loadings having been deferred, some into November.
"If you plan for a cargo that turns up a week late, it is
not ideal," one said.
A slippage in gasoline and diesel refining margins this week
may also be playing a part, especially for those refineries
considering buying prompt Forties cargoes for incremental
throughput rather than base load feedstock.
"It's possible people might have changed their mind," a
trader suggested.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* No Forties cargoes traded as there were no bidders. BP
offered its Oct 31.-Nov. 2 Forties cargo again, finishing at
dated plus 5 cents.
* This is down from its Wednesday offer of a Nov. 5-7 cargo
at dated plus 33 cents. It also offered the Oct. 31-Nov. 2
Forties cargo on Wednesday at December BFOE plus 45 cents.
SWAPS
* The backwardation at the front of the swaps curve narrowed
further as values remained under pressure.
22-26/10 Jan +78
29-02/11 Jan +74
5-9/11 Jan +70
12-16/11 Jan +62
19-23/11 Jan +50
26-30/11 Jan +37
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)