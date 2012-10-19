* Forties steady; offered at dated plus 10 cents * Buzzard field restart pushed back two more days * More cargo deferrals expected LONDON, Oct 19 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials remained under pressure on Friday as buyers kept to the sidelines and details emerged of further delays to shipments. Traders have said this week said the poor reliability of Forties loading dates during the Buzzard oilfield maintenance period might have prompted buyers to look at other crudes. At least two Forties cargoes were further delayed on Friday by slippage in the restart date of Buzzard. The restart is now expected on Oct. 23, a trade source said, two days later than previously thought. The shipments are those with cargo numbers F1012 and F1016. More delays are likely to emerge next week, traders said. FORTIES BFO-FOT * No Forties cargoes traded. BP offered a Nov. 7-9 Forties at dated plus 10 cents, which it withdrew, while the sole bidder was Trafigura looking to pay dated minus 15 cents for a Nov. 6-11 cargo. * That was down from the last known deal done on Monday at dated plus 55 cents and compared with an offer at dated plus 5 cents on Thursday. SWAPS * The backwardation at the front of the swaps curve flattened further as values remained under pressure. 22-26/10 Jan +80 29-02/11 Jan +80 5-9/11 Jan +84 12-16/11 Jan +74 19-23/11 Jan +59 26-30/11 Jan +44 DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)