LONDON, Oct 22 North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials slipped on Monday after being discussed at lower
levels last week as uncertainty over loading dates dented
demand.
Traders have said the poor reliability of Forties loading
dates during the Buzzard oilfield maintenance period might have
prompted buyers to look at other crudes.
All October-loading Forties cargoes have been delayed and a
November cargo has been pushed back into December, a trade
source said on Monday. Cargo F1106 is now scheduled to load on
Dec. 1-2 rather than on Nov. 16-18.
The restart of Buzzard has been delayed further and is now
expected on Oct. 25 or 26, a trade source said, as many as three
days later than previously thought.
FORTIES BFO-FOT
* BP sold a Nov. 9-11 Forties at dated minus 20 cents to
Trafigura.
* That was down from the last known deal done on Monday at
dated plus 55 cents and down slightly from Trafigura's bid at
dated minus 15 cents on Friday.
SWAPS
* The front of the curve moved into contango as values
remained under pressure:
29-02/11 Jan +67
5-9/11 Jan +70
12-16/11 Jan +69
19-23/11 Jan +54
26-30/11 Jan +38
3-7/12 Jan +23
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)