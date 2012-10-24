* Forties bid at dated minus 50 cents * BP withdraws offer at dated plus 15 cents * Worries cargo backlog will trigger more delays LONDON, Oct 24 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials were unchanged on Wednesday in another subdued market with only one bid at dated minus 50 cents, as uncertainty about the Buzzard restart kept buyers on the sidelines. Forties also remains under pressure from the plentiful supply of competing West African crudes, despite Shell's problems in Nigeria. Export delays to Bonny and Forcados have so far failed to boost the price of other crudes. Traders are still waiting to see if Buzzard will restart before the weekend but some market participants expressed concerns there could be more severe delays pending because of the backlog building up. "The potential is definitely there as there are too many cargoes in too tight a period of time and Buzzard has still not started up," a trader said. One cargo has already been deferred from Nov. 16-18 to Dec. 1-2, and expectations are that more will follow, although firm details have yet to emerge. FORTIES * No Forties cargoes traded as there was only one bid and one offer, which was subsequently withdrawn. * Trafigura bid for a Nov. 10-16 Forties cargo at dated minus 50 cents. * BP offered its Nov. 7-9 Forties cargo again, at dated plus 15 cents but then withdrew it. This was up from its withdrawn offer for the same cargo on Tuesday at dated plus 5 cents. SWAPS * The swaps curve remained in contango at the front end but was backwardated further out: 29-02/11 Jan +91 5-9/11 Jan +96 12-16/11 Jan +90 19-23/11 Jan +75 26-30/11 Jan +60 3-7/12 Jan +43 DATABASE