* Forties bid at dated minus 50 cents
* BP withdraws offer at dated plus 15 cents
* Worries cargo backlog will trigger more delays
LONDON, Oct 24 North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials were unchanged on Wednesday in another subdued
market with only one bid at dated minus 50 cents, as uncertainty
about the Buzzard restart kept buyers on the sidelines.
Forties also remains under pressure from the plentiful
supply of competing West African crudes, despite Shell's
problems in Nigeria. Export delays to Bonny and Forcados have so
far failed to boost the price of other crudes.
Traders are still waiting to see if Buzzard will restart
before the weekend but some market participants
expressed concerns there could be more severe delays pending
because of the backlog building up.
"The potential is definitely there as there are too many
cargoes in too tight a period of time and Buzzard has still not
started up," a trader said.
One cargo has already been deferred from Nov. 16-18 to Dec.
1-2, and expectations are that more will follow, although firm
details have yet to emerge.
FORTIES
* No Forties cargoes traded as there was only one bid and
one offer, which was subsequently withdrawn.
* Trafigura bid for a Nov. 10-16 Forties cargo at dated
minus 50 cents.
* BP offered its Nov. 7-9 Forties cargo again, at dated plus
15 cents but then withdrew it. This was up from its withdrawn
offer for the same cargo on Tuesday at dated plus 5 cents.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve remained in contango at the front end but
was backwardated further out:
29-02/11 Jan +91
5-9/11 Jan +96
12-16/11 Jan +90
19-23/11 Jan +75
26-30/11 Jan +60
3-7/12 Jan +43
DATABASE