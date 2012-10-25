* No Forties bids or offers in Platts window
* Buzzard oilfield yet to restart, says source
* Nexen says output to ramp up in next 7-10 days
LONDON, Oct 25 The restart of Britain's largest
oilfield, Buzzard, after a maintenance shutdown has slipped
further, trade sources said on Thursday, supporting the
backwardation in the Brent market.
Buzzard is expected to restart in the next couple of days,
one of the sources said.
This differed from a statement made by its operator Nexen
, in which the company said it was in the process of
restarting the platform.
A series of delays in the restart has delayed Forties
cargoes and led to an increase in the premium in the price of
Brent for immediate delivery.
The premium widened to $1 on Thursday.
FORTIES
* No Forties cargoes traded and there was no bid and no
offer in the Platts window on Thursday.
* The last known deal was on Monday at dated minus 20 cents.
* Traders said details of more Forties cargo delays would
probably emerge in the next few days.
SWAPS
* The swaps curve moved into a flat structure at the front
of the curve, from contango on Wednesday, and stayed
backwardated further out:
29-02/11 Jan +106
5-9/11 Jan +106
12-16/11 Jan +96
19-23/11 Jan +81
26-30/11 Jan +66
3-7/12 Jan +49
