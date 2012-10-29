* Forties rises to dated plus 25 cents * Buzzard oilfield restart delayed again * Swaps in backwardation at front of curve LONDON, Oct 29 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials rose for a second session on Monday due to increased demand, while further slippage in the restart of the Buzzard oilfield supported the market structure. In what could lead to more Forties cargo delays, the restart of Buzzard has been delayed by a few more days, trade sources said on Monday, leading to a rise in the price of prompt Brent over later barrels . All October-loading Forties cargoes have been deferred due to delays in the return from maintenance of Buzzard. At least two November-loading shipments have had their loading dates pushed back. FORTIES * Morgan Stanley bought from BP a Nov. 13-15 Forties at dated plus 25 cents, up from a bid on Friday at dated flat and from the last known deal at dated minus 20 cents a week ago. SWAPS * The swaps curve moved into backwardation at the front, from contango on Friday: 29-02/11 Jan +155 5-9/11 Jan +155 12-16/11 Jan +126 19-23/11 Jan +106 26-30/11 Jan +85 3-7/12 Jan +62 DATABASE